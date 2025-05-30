Lions OTAs: Under-the-Radar Position Battle to Watch
The Detroit Lions safety battle behind starters Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph is shaping up to be one of the most competitive battles the coaching staff will evalute this spring and summer.
During the offseason, the team added veteran Avonte Maddox, who started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Avonte (Maddox) will be an inside player, similar to what he’s done his whole career, as far as a nickel/safety body," safeties coach Jim O’Neil recently explained to reporters. "After that, we’ve got five young, unproven, hungry guys. There’s one spot. Go earn it."
O'Neil indicated players must work diligently to "pop" on film and catch the attention of the coaching staff.
“It’s exciting to see those guys compete," said O'Neil. "And, obviously, the OTAs and the training camp practices. And they’ll get the bulk of the work throughout the four preseason games. We’re waiting for one of them to pop. Hopefully, two or three of them pop, and we end up in a great situation.”
It is expected that sixth-round pick Dan Jackson is in the lead to be the team's No. 4 safety, leaving room potentially for one or two spots in the depth rotation, if a player adds special teams value.
Other safeties battling for spots on the 53-man roster include Loren Strickland, Erick Hallett Morice Norris Jr. and Ian Kennelly (UDFA).
Detroit's coaching staff was very impressed with Jackson deciding to forego more guaranteed playing time elsewhere to earning a spot on the Georgia Bulldogs roster as a walk-on.
His one-year as a starter for the SEC powerhouse made an impression on Detroit's scouting and personnel department.
“I’m excited. He (Jackson) was kind of the alpha in the back seven that did most of the communication,” O'Neil said. “Very, very football smart. Got to make sure he’s not thinking too much because, again, we’ve thrown a lot at him, and we’ve done that on purpose to kind of force some of these guys to sink or swim.”