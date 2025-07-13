Lions' Penei Sewell Ranked Higher Than Lane Johnson
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the National Football League entering the 2025 season.
According to league executives, scouts and coaches polled by ESPN, Sewell is ahead of veteran Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, but just behind Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most scouts believe the gap between the top tackles in the league is quite small.
"It's splitting hairs, really," an AFC scout explained. "Both are great. I give the slight edge to (Wirfs) for playing the left side."
One executive expressed the belief that other tackles are more dominant than Sewell in blocking against the pass-rush and in run-blocking.
His 71.7 run-block win rate and 91.2 pass-block win rate were behind some of the other players at his position.
"He's definitely one of the most complete players and most physical at the position," an NFC executive said. "I just feel there are a few others that are more dominant in both phases."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added, "Sewell showed discipline in 2024 with three penalties committed in 17 games played."
The 24-year-old has remained in Michigan for a significant portion of the offseason, with the goals of getting bigger and stronger.
In recent years, Sewell has become more of a leader -- both on and off the field.
"A lot more comfortable, to be honest," Sewell told reporters. "Each year I kind of have under my belt, that confidence just gets increased, comfortability gets increased. And I think now that leadership role starts to take another step. And not only what my words carry, but my actions. And I think that's the most important thing."