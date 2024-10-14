Lions' Wide Receivers Earn High PFF Grades Against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions delivered their most thorough performance of the 2024 season thus far Sunday, dominating the Dallas Cowboys.
Detroit controlled the game both offensively and defensively, punishing the Cowboys to the tune of a 47-9 final score to improve to 4-1 on the season.
The offense has come alive over the last two games after a choppy start to the season. After some inconsistencies plagued the team early in the year, coach Dan Campbell's group has begun to find a groove. The Lions' highest graded players via Pro Football Focus included Aidan Hutchinson (95.1), Brian Branch (93.3) and Kalif Raymond (90.9).
Campbell has remained confident in the group, thanks in large part to his familiarity with the players who are mainstays in the organization.
"I know the people that I'm around, I know the coaches and I know the players, I know Goff, and I know Decker and Frank, and Sewell and Saint, and David Montgomery and Brock Wright," Campbell said. "I could keep going down the line. Leaf (Kalif Raymond). And I just know what kind of guys they are. And they're professionals, and I mean, the true meaning of the word professional. They’ll put in all the work that they need to get better. They work on their craft and they believe. They believe in what we have and they believe that we're one play away from busting a huge explosive that could be touchdown. Any one of those guys. As long as I do my part is how they view it, then good things are going to happen. And so it's on all of us and everybody's in the right place right now."
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday's game, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Kalif Raymond – 90.9
- RB David Montgomery – 90.3
- RT Penei Sewell – 87.1
- WR Tim Patrick – 81.1
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 77.7
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- RG Michael Niese – 55.6
- TE Parker Hesse – 55.1
- LT Dan Skipper – 51.7
- TE Brock Wright – 50.7
- LG Kayode Awosika – 38.6
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Aidan Hutchinson – 95.1
- SS Brian Branch – 93.3
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 89.1
- CB Carlton Davis – 88.4
- FS Kerby Joseph – 87.5
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Alex Anzalone – 58.7
- CB Khalil Dorsey – 57.7
- CB Terrion Arnold – 52.0
- CB Amik Robertson – 51.1
- CB Kindle Vildor – 47.7