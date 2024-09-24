Lions Place Davenport, Barnes on IR, Sign Patrick to Active Roster
The Detroit Lions have officially placed a pair of key defenders on injured reserve.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Derrick Barnes were both placed on IR Tuesday after suffering significant injuries in Detroit’s Week 3 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals. Davenport’s injury was reported as torn triceps, while Barnes suffered a knee injury.
In corresponding moves, the Lions signed wideout Tim Patrick to the active roster. Cornerback Morice Norris has also been signed to the practice squad.
For Davenport, Campbell confirmed that the injury would end his 2024 season after he played in two games for the Lions. Signed to a one-year deal in free agency, Davenport was expected to be a key piece of Detroit’s defensive line.
In seven NFL seasons, Davenport has yet to play a full campaign as injuries have limited his impact. Originally a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 Draft, he has 24 career sacks.
Barnes suffered a knee injury in the team’s 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. He appeared to suffer the injury after taking a low block from Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the linebacker would miss a significant amount of time during his press conference Monday.
In three games this season, Barnes has logged 10 tackles.
The Purdue product enjoyed a strong season in 2023, posting 81 tackles, five for loss and one sack. He also provided an iconic moment in the playoffs with his game-clinching interception in the Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barnes is in the final year of his rookie contract after Detroit drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Campbell indicated that Josh Paschal would be next in line to replace Davenport. At linebacker, Detroit has a plethora of depth including Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ben Niemann and Trevor Nowaske along with starters Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.