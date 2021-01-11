Lions Will Interview Titans' Arthur Smith Tuesday

The Detroit Lions will interview several more candidates for their vacancy at head coach this week.

The Detroit Lions will continue their exhaustive search for their head coaching vacancy this week.

According to reports, the Lions are planning to interview New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Additionally, following the Tennessee Titans' 20-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, they now could end up losing their offensive coordinator, too.

Arthur Smith is set to interview with several of the organizations with openings at head coach, including the Lions.

"Smith is scheduled to interview today for HC jobs with the Jets, Falcons and Chargers, then the Lions on Tuesday," according to ESPN.

There was speculation last week that Smith may not even interview with Detroit. However, now the team's front office will have the opportunity to discuss the opening with one of the rising coaching stars in the National Football League.

Many fans and pundits agree that Smith is incredibly bright, dedicated and a major reason the Titans' offense has had the level of success it has achieved over the past few seasons.

To date, Detroit has seven head coaching candidates vying for the position to replace former head man Matt Patricia.

The updated list includes:

Marvin Lewis

Eric Bieniemy

Darrell Bevell

Robert Saleh

Dan Campbell

Todd Bowles

Arthur Smith

