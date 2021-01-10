Lions Coaching Search: Saints' Dan Campbell Interviews This Week

Read more on the Lions interviewing Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell this week

Marvin Lewis, Eric Bieniemy, Darrell Bevell and Robert Saleh have all already completed interviews for the Lions' head coaching vacancy.

Reportedly next up will be New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell, who is set to interview for the job at some point this week.

Campbell, a former tight end, played 10 seasons in the NFL, including his final three in Detroit.

His best season as a pro came in 2006 in the Motor City, when he caught 21 passes for a career-high 308 yards and a career-best four touchdowns.

He got his coaching start with the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern in 2010. He became the team's tight ends coach the following season, and eventually rose to the position of interim head coach in 2015 after Joe Philbin was let go after four games.

Campbell served as acting head man the rest of the season, and proceeded to lead the Dolphins to a 5-7 record.

He parlayed that into his present job with the Saints as Sean Payton's tight ends coach and assistant head coach.

The 44-year-old Texas native appears to be an assistant whose stock is on the rise, although he doesn't seem like he's one of the top candidates to replace Matt Patricia on the sidelines.

Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the Campbell last name, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, coming off a 9-3 season with the Cyclones, is an individual that could emerge as a hot candidate for NFL head coach openings in the coming weeks.

As of yet, it doesn't appear, however, that's he gained traction as a viable candidate for the Detroit job.

One last name that reportedly could still land an interview for the Lions gig is Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith has The Falcons formally requested a head coaching interview with Titans OC Arthur Smith, per source. Smith’s been requested by the Chargers, Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Texans already, meaning every team with an opening has put in for him—6-for-6.

Smith once seemed like a lock to receive an interview, but now whether or not that happens is questionable, according to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett.

Keep it here at SI All Lions regarding all the latest updates on Detroit's head coaching search.

