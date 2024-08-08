8 Lions Players to Watch against Giants
The Detroit Lions are not expected to play many – if any – of their starters in their preseason opener Thursday against the N.Y. Giants. Thus, Detroit's second-teamers, and those fighting for roster spots, will have a prime opportunity to prove their worth.
Here are eight Lions players I'll be keeping a close eye on Thursday night.
WR Daurice Fountain
Daurice Fountain, a member of the Lions’ practice squad a season ago, has been one of the team's fastest risers in training camp. In fact, he’s put himself in contention for the No. 3 receiver job with his strong play in camp up to this point.
He's been part of Detroit's first-team offense on a variety of occasions, and hasn’t disappointed. He’s displayed solid athleticism and route-running ability, plus the ability to come down with 50/50 balls. All in all, he’s done a great job of improving his stock so far, and has a chance to further prove his worth Thursday.
WR Kaden Davis
Just like Fountain, Davis has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike with his strong performance in camp so far.
Davis, a product of the Michigan Panthers, recorded 83 receiving yards, 333 return yards and two touchdowns in five games with the Panthers this past spring.
Additionally, in the NFL, he most recently suited up for the Arizona Cardinals. He served on Arizona's practice squad for the duration of the 2023 season.
Time and time again this summer, the 25-year-old has found himself in the right place at the right time, making plays in a variety of ways.
He deserves an extended look from Dan Campbell & Co. in the Lions’ preseason opener with the Giants.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Speaking of making plays, Rakestraw has done just that all throughout training camp.
The 2024 second-round pick has been one of the Lions’ most impressive defenders thus far this summer. And, he certainly appears to be playing himself into a key role in the secondary this upcoming season.
I'll be intrigued to see if he continues his solid play Thursday night in the Meadowlands.
QB Hendon Hooker
Hooker finds himself in a battle for Detroit’s backup quarterback job with Nate Sudfeld.
The Tennessee product has rotated between second-and-third-team work so far this training camp, and has often struggled with timing and accuracy.
The second-year pro, who missed the majority of last season while rehabbing a torn ACL, is in need of some major fine-tuning. He's in dire need of game reps this preseason, and should receive a healthy dose of them on Thursday.
OL Giovanni Manu
The 2024 fourth-round pick has looked very much like a rookie so far in camp.
The University of British Columbia product has experienced his fair share of struggles, showcasing just how raw he truly is. He needs time to continue to develop, and likely will be a work-in-progress the rest of camp and throughout the 2024 season.
He'll receive the first big test of his career Thursday against New York's defensive linemen.
DL Mekhi Wingo
Throughout the spring and summer, Wingo has taken it upon himself to pick the brains of Detroit's veteran defensive linemen, such as Alim McNeill. It's apparently served him well, as he's impressed Lions coaches with his knowledge and ability in his first training camp.
He's worked mostly with the second-team defense, lining up all across the line and even as a stand-up defensive end. The 2024 sixth-round selection has made the most of his reps thus far, and is likely working his way into a backup role along Detroit's defensive line. He could further bolster his stock with a strong showing Thursday against the “G-Men.”
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki avoided a serious injury last Thursday, after leaving the day's practice early with a shoulder issue.
Vaki has a chance to be a do-it-all weapon in Ben Johnson's offense in 2024, with his ability to contribute both at running back and as a returner on special teams. Craig Reynolds appears to be the favorite to land the No. 3 RB job out of camp. Yet, Vaki, with a solid showing in camp and the preseason, could still be in contention for the gig.
I'll be closely observing how many reps the Utah product gets in the backfield and on special teams Thursday.
CB Steven Gilmore
Gilmore performed well enough last summer to play himself into a spot on the Lions’ season-opening roster. However, now that the organization has restocked its cornerbacks room, things could be vastly different for the 2023 undrafted free agent this upcoming season.
It will be of utmost importance that the second-year defensive back puts together a solid showing throughout the course of Detroit's three exhibition contests. If he doesn't, there's a strong likelihood that he'll be kept off the team's roster to start the season.