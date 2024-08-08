How to Watch, Listen, Stream Lions vs. Giants
The Detroit Lions will take the field for the first time in the NFL preseason against the New York Giants.
After two tough, physical joint practices in sweltering heat, Dan Campbell's squad will head to MetLife Stadium to face a Giants team they defeated at home 21-16 last year in the preseason.
While most key contributors will be donning street clothes, there are still many young, developmental players that will need to execute at a high level.
“I’ve got a little bit of an idea, I’ve got a little bit – certainly some of the guys we know we’re going to count on during the season, I don’t see them necessarily playing," said Campbell. "And if they do, not very many reps. But our young guys are going to get a lot of these, and developmental players are going to get a ton of these reps.”
Among the Lions players expected to receive a significant amount of reps are Hendon Hooker, Sione Vaki, Kaden Davis, Daurice Fountain, Jermar Jefferson, Brodric Martin and Ennis Rakestraw.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Brian Daboll of the Giants is 3-3 straight up in the preseason, but 0-6 against the spread. It's clear that he cares more about evaluating his roster than winning (or covering) in preseason affairs. With the Giants set as 3.5-point favorites, there's nothing in his history as head coach to make me think they'll win by more than a field goal on Thursday. I'll take the points with the Lions."
Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants
Date: Thursday, August 9th, 2024
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Location: MetLife Stadium
TV: Fox-2 Detroit
TV announcers: Jason Ross Jr., Golden Tate, Dannie Rogers
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV : Get 7-day free trial
