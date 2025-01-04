Lions Playoff Primer: Every Potential Wild Card Path Explored
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for what is being billed as one of the biggest regular season games in recent memory.
Detroit and Minnesota are squaring off in Week 18 with the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. With the two teams sporting identical 14-2 records, it's a matchup of two of the best teams in football with so much at stake.
Despite sporting the two best records in the NFC, the losing team will be forced to play on the road in the Wild Card Round while the winner enjoys a first round bye.
Here is a primer for the final weekend of the regular season, with a look at what's up for grabs and potential paths for Detroit in the Wild Card Round.
Up for grabs
The NFC North is not the only division up for grabs on Sunday, as the NFC South has yet to decide a champion. However, that division will not be decided by a head-to-head matchup on Sunday.
Tampa Bay wins the NFC South with a win or a tie against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday or an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers. Should the Buccaneers lose and the Falcons win, then Atlanta would win the division and claim the fourth seed.
The Falcons hold the tiebreaker over the Buccaneers, and the two teams would finish with an identical 9-8 record if that scenario were to happen.
The Rams would finish 10-7 with a loss, meaning the Falcons cannot pass them and be the No. 3 seed should they win the division. Tampa Bay could, however, as they have a better conference record.
The only other seeds up for grabs in the NFC are the bottom two, as both Washington and Green Bay have 11-5 records. Washington holds the tiebreaker based on conference record, and would hold the No. 6 seed if both teams win or lose.
If Washington loses and Green Bay wins, the Packers would claim the No. 6 seed and the Commanders would drop to seventh.
Scenario 1: First-round bye
How this happens: With a win or a tie, the Lions clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage. In this case, the Lions could play any of the Rams, Buccaneers, Falcons, Vikings, Commanders or Packers in the Divisional Round.
Playoff seeding
1.) Lions
2.) Eagles
3.) Rams/Buccaneers
4.) Rams/Buccaneers/Falcons
5.) Vikings
6.) Commanders/Packers
7.) Commanders/Packers
Scenario 2: Rematch with Stafford, Rams
How this happens: If Detroit loses to Minnesota, Tampa Bay defeats New Orleans and Seattle knocks off Los Angeles, then the Lions and Rams will square off in the Wild Card Round for the second consecutive year.
Playoff seeding
1.) Vikings
2.) Eagles
3.) Buccaneers
4.) Rams
5.) Lions
6.) Commanders/Packers
7.) Commanders/Packers
Scenario 3: Chance at payback against Buccaneers
How this happens: One of Detroit's two regular season losses to this point came at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. These two teams squared off last year in the Divisional Round, and would meet in the Wild Card Round if Detroit loses to Minnesota, Los Angeles beats Seattle and either the Buccaneers beat the Saints or the Falcons lose to the Panthers.
Playoff seeding
1.) Vikings
2.) Eagles
3.) Rams
4.) Buccaneers
5.) Lions
6.) Commanders/Packers
7.) Commanders/Packers
Scenario 4: Trip to Atlanta
How this happens: If the Falcons defeat the Panthers and the Buccaneers lose to the Saints, then the Falcons would claim the NFC South and the No. 4 seed. The Lions would play the Falcons in the Wild Card Round if they lose to the Vikings in this situation.
Playoff seeding
1.) Vikings
2.) Eagles
3.) Rams
4.) Falcons
5.) Lions
6.) Commanders/Packers
7.) Commanders/Packers