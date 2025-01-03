WWE Star Seth Rollins Would 'Love' Ben Johnson Coaching Bears
The Detroit Lions' success has elevated offensive coordinator Ben Johnson into one of the most popular candidates for future head coach openings over the last three years.
Since taking over the Lions' play-calling duties, Johnson has entertained interest from teams across the league. He's elected to stay in Detroit each of the last two seasons, but will have plenty of interest from teams with openings once again this year.
One of the teams Johnson has been tied to throughout the process is the Chicago Bears, who play in the same division as the Lions and fired their coach earlier in the season. Johnson's brilliant and creative offensive system is viewed as ideal for the development of Bears rookie Caleb Williams.
WWE star and noted Bears fan Seth Rollins made a plea for several ideal candidates that he would like to see take over his team during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, with Johnson being the first name he listed.
Ahead of his upcoming match against CM Punk, Rollins had high praise for Johnson and the potential impact he could have on the team. He also mentioned Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as potential options.
"All I know is what I hear and what I see, and what I see is a Detroit Lions offense with Ben Johnson that is on another level, man, on another level. I love him," Rollins said. "I’d love to see what he could do in the position. But there’s a lot of talk about (Brian) Flores, who I love as well, his presence, he’s strong. Mike Vrabel is out there, I don’t know if he’s interested in the Chicago job at all but he is a dude that, you watch him, he’s charismatic, he knows what he’s doing. He’s played, he’s won. These are all guys that are like, ‘Bring him in, let’s go.’”
There's been plenty of buzz linking Johnson to the Bears throughout the latter part of the regular season. Recent speculation claims that Johnson would want to take over the team with a new general manager, as the Bears currently have Ryan Poles in place.
Johnson has spearheaded an offensive attack that has been instrumental in Detroit's 14-2 record heading into the regular season finale. Time will tell how the team's playoff run plays out, and the third-year coordinator will have to face yet another decision about his future heading into the offseason.
