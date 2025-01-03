Three Lions Questionable, Two Ruled Out Against Vikings
The Detroit Lions are mere days away from the biggest game of their season.
Sunday's regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings will decide both the NFC North and the No. 1 seed on the NFC side of the playoffs. On Friday, the team released its game designations for injured players ahead of the showdown.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm) and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot), both of whom have been designated to return from injured reserve, are questionable for Sunday's game. Running back Craig Reynolds did not practice Friday with a back injury and is also questionable.
Running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (illness) have both been ruled out after not practicing all week.
After being listed on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday, Amik Robertson (calf) and Jack Campbell (rib) are both without a designation and are expected to play.
The Lions have had the best regular season in franchise history, with a record 14 wins ahead of Week 18. Still, a loss in Sunday's game would send them on the road in the first round of the postseason.
Even with all the focus on Sunday's game, Dan Campbell explained that he and the other members of the organization do have appreciation for what the team has accomplished already to this point.
"You always appreciate it. The sacrifice that goes into this from the players, the coaches, everybody, it means a ton. And there's nothing easy about it," Campbell said on a recent episode of Inside The Pride. "But proud of these guys, and we've got one more here. This is a chance for some guys to go in and show what they can do against somebody that's bringing everything they've got against us."
Lions Week 18 injury report
David Montgomery -- OUT (Knee)
Emmanuel Moseley -- OUT (Illness)
Alex Anzalone -- Questionable (Forearm)
Craig Reynolds -- Questionable (Back)
Kalif Raymond -- Questionable (Foot)