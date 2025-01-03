All Lions

Three Lions Questionable, Two Ruled Out Against Vikings

Lions announce game designations for Week 18 showdown with Vikings.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11). / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are mere days away from the biggest game of their season.

Sunday's regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings will decide both the NFC North and the No. 1 seed on the NFC side of the playoffs. On Friday, the team released its game designations for injured players ahead of the showdown.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm) and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot), both of whom have been designated to return from injured reserve, are questionable for Sunday's game. Running back Craig Reynolds did not practice Friday with a back injury and is also questionable.

Running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (illness) have both been ruled out after not practicing all week.

MORE: Alex Anzalone Must Be Able to 'Go Full Tilt' to Play Against Vikings

After being listed on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday, Amik Robertson (calf) and Jack Campbell (rib) are both without a designation and are expected to play.

The Lions have had the best regular season in franchise history, with a record 14 wins ahead of Week 18. Still, a loss in Sunday's game would send them on the road in the first round of the postseason.

Even with all the focus on Sunday's game, Dan Campbell explained that he and the other members of the organization do have appreciation for what the team has accomplished already to this point.

"You always appreciate it. The sacrifice that goes into this from the players, the coaches, everybody, it means a ton. And there's nothing easy about it," Campbell said on a recent episode of Inside The Pride. "But proud of these guys, and we've got one more here. This is a chance for some guys to go in and show what they can do against somebody that's bringing everything they've got against us."

Lions Week 18 injury report

David Montgomery -- OUT (Knee)
Emmanuel Moseley -- OUT (Illness)
Alex Anzalone -- Questionable (Forearm)
Craig Reynolds -- Questionable (Back)
Kalif Raymond -- Questionable (Foot)

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News