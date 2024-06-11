Lions Post-Minicamp Offensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are set to begin their preparations for training camp following their final week of organized team activities.
After losing a practice due to a violation of player work rules, the Lions will have just two practices this week before taking a break that will lead into training camp. With that, the team will look to find its best options on both sides of the ball as they look to embark on a championship campaign.
Here's a look at how the Lions' starting offense could be assembled when the season starts, following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Nate Sudfeld
Goff is entrenched as the team's starter, but there could be questions behind him. Hooker was viewed as the presumptive backup, but has been up-and-down throughout the spring workouts. The backup competition will likely span throughout training camp, with Hooker likely getting the bulk of the chances in preseason.
Running back
Starter: David Montgomery
Backup: Jahmyr Gibbs
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki (Rookie), Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk
The intrigue at this position begins with the battle for the third running back spot. Reynolds has the upper hand with his knowledge of the team's scheme and pass protections, but Knight offers upside that he flashed before suffering a season-ending injury.
Vaki seems lined up for a role primarily on special teams early in his rookie year, but has natural ability with the ball in his hands. He could make an impact as a pass-catcher at points throughout his first year.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Slot), Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antoine Green, Daurice Fountain
Reserves: Tre'Quan Smith, Maurice Alexander, Kaden Davis, Isaiah Williams (UDFA), Jalon Calhoun (UDFA), Tom Kennedy
Though Raymond doesn't fit the bill of an outside receiver, it's hard to not put him with the first-team offense with the way he's been praised this offseason. He played plenty of snaps on the outside last year and can provide a punch in the Lions' screen game as well as with his downfield speed.
Peoples-Jones and Green are both contenders to join the first-team offense, with Fountain and Alexander having intriguing cases after good showings at minicamp. One other name to keep an eye on is Davis, who made plenty of plays in team drills in his opportunities.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell, Sean McKeon, Parker Hesse
Much like the running back position, this group will have a battle for the third spot. Mitchell and Zylstra are the most-tenured options, but Hesse and McKeon both have experience with other organizations. The Lions could use their third tight end in a fullback role, so run-blocking may be a big factor in the decision of who to keep on the roster.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Taylor Decker (Left), Penei Sewell (Right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu (Rookie)
Reserve: Connor Galvin
Skipper is the favorite to be the team's swing-tackle early in the season, as Manu will continue to need development. If Manu is unable to assert himself as a reliable depth option, the Lions could slide someone like Colby Sorsdal over to help provide a backup presence behind Decker and Sewell.
Offensive guard
Starters: Graham Glasgow (Left), Kevin Zeitler (Right)
Backups: Colby Sorsdal, Christian Mahogany (Rookie)
Reserves: Kayode Awosika, Netane Muti, Matt Farniok
The Lions have plenty of options at this position. Glasgow is also a capable backup to Frank Ragnow at center, so the team could elect to keep extra depth in the event that they want to move Glasgow if Ragnow misses time.
However, the best version of the line features Glasgow at guard. As a result, holding on to Sorsdal, Mahogany and even Awosika carries some benefit for the offensive line.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Michael Niese
Reserves: Kingsley Eguakun (UDFA), Duke Clemens (UDFA), Bryan Hudson (UDFA)
When healthy, Ragnow is capable of playing at an All-Pro level. However, he has been hampered by injuries in recent years. The veteran is a warrior and doesn't hesitate to play through injuries, so he will likely be a constant force for the line.
Behind him, there's Niese and a trio of undrafted free agents. Reliable depth is always needed, so this is another depth battle that is worth keeping an eye on.