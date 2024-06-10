Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Lions' Best Choice for Madden Cover

Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) defends during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
On Tuesday, EA Sports is set to reveal the cover athlete for the latest edition of its 'Madden' video game franchise.
Each year brings plenty of intrigue regarding who the face of the upcoming game will be. Last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tabbed as the cover athlete.
Historically, the Detroit Lions have had two players to be on the cover of the game. Calvin Johnson was the choice for 'Madden 13', while Barry Sanders was on the cover of 'Madden 25,' which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the game.
When it comes to the current state of the Lions, perhaps there is no better fit to grace the cover than wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The USC product is coming off a 1,500-yard performance in his third NFL season.
St. Brown has also gained national acclaim for his work ethic and versatility, as he's able to play both in the slot and on the perimeter as an outside receiver. He was rewarded for his efforts with a hefty extension worth up to $120 million over four seasons.
"I'm the same guy, I'm going to keep that same energy," St. Brown said during a USAA event he hosted earlier this offseason. "That chip might even get a little bigger with this money, because now you really have expectations. Now, people are looking at you like, 'You make this much money, you gotta make this play.' I am ready for it. I feel like I'm up for any challenge and I'm going to go even harder."
The Lions have many young, talented options to choose from that could be marketable for the game. However, St. Brown has been the best of the bunch through his three seasons with the organization.
Here is the best Madden cover option for every other NFL team, with rookies and players who have already been on the cover excluded.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) escapes from San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 17, 2023. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY
Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson
Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training facility. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens: S Kyle Hamilton
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills: DT Ed Oliver
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears: WR Keenan Allen
Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow makes a throw during OTAs on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett
Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys: LB Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
Denver Broncos: CB Pat Surtain II
Nov 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) stretches before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers: QB Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) leaves the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC divisional playoff football game Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin /
Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud
Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) works through passing drills Wednesday, June 14, 2023, during mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a two point conversion between Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko (96) during the fourth quarter of an NFL first round playoff football matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal 31-30. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
Kansas City Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball during overtime against the San Francisco 49ers of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders: DE Maxx Crosby
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert
May 29, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp
Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill
Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball after a catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson
Jan 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots: OLB Matthew Judon
Sep 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked for a safety by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) in the 4th quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints: RB Alvin Kamara
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson (94) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants: LB Brian Burns
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets: CB Sauce Gardner
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts
May 30, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) practices at NovaCare Complex. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers: OLB T.J. Watt
Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers: RB Christian McCaffrey
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks: WR DK Metcalf
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Baker Mayfield
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is introduced before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA
Washington Commanders: WR Terry McLaurin
Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division.