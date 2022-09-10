The Detroit Lions have elevated two players from the squad ahead of their opening Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was announced Saturday that RB Justin Jackson and linebacker Anthony Pittman had been elevated.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike was also placed on IR.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked this week if he was taken aback by the couple of injuries to the offensive line, as the unit was expected to among the strengths of the team.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai was surprisingly placed on injured reserve while Frank Ragnow has battled a groin injury that popped up on Wednesday.

Onwuzurike has not been able for the majority of his second training camp, as he rehabs from a back injury.

"It’s not that that thought doesn’t fly in there quickly, but it goes away," Campbell expressed. "It really is about how you adjust, and because look, that’s the hand you’re dealt, right?" So, you better make the most of it, and at the end of the day, nobody cares."

Campbell continued, "Nobody cares, you lose, you’re going to be scrutinized, and you’ve got to find a way to win with what you’ve got. But yeah, look man, Frank (Ragnow)’s able to go? Then maybe the tides are turning here a little bit. So, if not, Evan (Brown) banked a lot of reps for us last year and did a heck of a job for us. So I, shoot, I’ve got a lot of confidence in him too."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER