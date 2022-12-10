Lions Announce 4 Roster Moves ahead of Vikings Game

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and cornerback Jarren Williams from the practice squad.

Guard Ross Pierschbacher was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Chase Lucas, who has battled a hamstring injury this week, was placed on the injured reserve list.



Despite suffering many injuries throughout the season, the Lions' roster has been quite resilient.

Heading into a tough NFC North matchup against the 10-2 Vikings, the team remains quite hopeful it can stay the course and compete at a high level.

"I think that for us, we’ve been through a ton of stuff in a year and a half now. And, we’ve been through everything, injuries and illness, and the losses, and I just think we’re built for whatever comes," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell prior to practice Friday. "I do believe that, and that’s how Brad (Holmes) and I built this roster. It’s a resilient group. It’s a group that goes to work. It’s a group that just stays focused on what’s in front of them, and I don’t see any of that changing. So, that gives me hope. It always will.”

Both the Lions and Vikings have added motivation to play well and walk away with a victory. In fact, there are significant playoff ramifications based on the result.

If the Vikings win, they clinch the NFC North division title. For the Lions, a win keeps their playoff hopes alive.

"Anytime, of course something like this -- a chance like for those guys to come in and do something like that, it gets you fired up if you’re the opposing team. So, our guys are motivated, they just want to go back to work and that’s what they did this week," Detroit running backs coach Duce Staley explained. "And, I’m excited. I’m excited for our guys to be able to go out there and just continue to show the world who they are. So, it don’t matter if they were coming in, it don’t matter who was coming in. We look at it as the next game we’re trying to win. Period, point blank."