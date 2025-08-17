Lions DE Among Highest PFF-Graded Against Dolphins
Detroit Lions defensive end Isaac Ukwu is competing for a roster spot and has followed the training and nutritional plan of the performance staff.
Against the Dolphins, Ukwu was among the highest Pro Football Focus-graded players on defense, along with cornerbacks Erik Hallett, D.J. Miller, Allan George and safety Loren Strickland.
Playing the 4i technique and sliding inside has allowed the 26-year-old to showcase his versatility.
"It’s definitely something new," Ukwu explained to reporters. "It’s definitely something I’ve been working on getting more comfortable with this camp. I put on a little bit of weight so being able to show that versatility to slide inside a little bit and also come off the edge, I feel like that’ll only be beneficial to my game."
An undrafted free agent in the class of 2024, Ukwu spent last season on Detroit's practice squad. He was able to get a taste of life in the NFL as a gameday elevation, but is now hoping to make the final roster with cuts approaching.
He gained 10 pounds his offseason and had a solid performance in a 24-17 preseason loss to Miami. One of his highlights this preseason was beating Kion Smith and earning a sack against backup quarterback Zach Wilson in the second quarter.
Adding that weight has helped him feel stronger in his play, which has been beneficial for his ability to set the edge on the defensive line.
"Yeah, for sure, I feel like I've been able to hold a firmer edge," Ukwu said. "And in terms of my power rushes, I feel like they've looked a lot better this year, it's definitely helped.'
Here are the highest and lowest graded Lions after their preseason home opener.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Jackson Meeks — 90.7
- QB Kyle Allen — 84.9
- WR Isaac TeSlaa — 78.6
- RB Sione Vaki — 74.8
- OL Mason Miller — 73.2
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Shane Zylstra — 51.8
- TE Zach Horton — 48.4
- QB Hendon Hooker — 48.4
- RB Jacob Saylors — 47.9
- WR Tom Kennedy — 41.9
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Erick Hallett — 91.1
- DE Isaac Ukwu — 83.3
- CB D.J. Miller — 72.6
- CB Allan George — 70.9
- S Loren Strickland — 69.0
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Tyson Russell — 51.6
- LB Anthony Pittman — 45.8
- DE Ahmed Hassanein — 45.5
- DL Myles Adams — 45.4
- LB DaRon Gilbert — 32.2