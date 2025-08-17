6 Backup Quarterbacks Who Could Help Lions
The Detroit Lions are set at starting quarterback with Jared Goff, but the backup spot remains unsettled.
Career journeyman Kyle Allen has outperformed third-year pro Hendon Hooker thus far this preseason. Yet, the Lions’ front office could go in a different direction if confidence in him begins to waver.
Here are six potential options who could stabilize the backup position behind Goff.
Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trask’s availability hinges on Tampa Bay retaining Teddy Bridgewater.
Trask, a University of Florida product, hasn’t had a chance to consistently prove his worth at the NFL level. In four seasons with the Buccaneers, Trask has only thrown 11 passes.
A former second-round pick, he has prototypical NFL quarterback size (6-foot-5, 326 pounds) and a strong arm – two physical attributes which could make him attractive to the Lions.
The verdict is still out on the 27-year-old. However, in a stable environment like Detroit’s, maybe, just maybe, he could grow into a reliable No. 2.
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Flacco has been the steadiest quarterback this preseason for Cleveland, even looking like the best fit to run the offense.
At 40, he is far from a long-term answer under center. Yet, his experience – in both the regular season and playoffs – could prove invaluable to the Lions.
That said, it’s unlikely the Browns move on from him as a result of his solid play in camp up to this point.
Will Grier, Dallas Cowboys
Grier is a younger, developmental option who flashed some playmaking ability in Dallas.
Though unpolished, he has mobility and arm talent – traits that first-year Lions offensive coordinator John Morton could potentially mold.
As a cost-effective backup, Grier could be worth taking a chance on if Detroit prioritizes upside.
Taylor Heinicke, Los Angeles Chargers
Heinicke is well-known for his competitiveness and ability to be a spot starter at the NFL level. The 32-year-old has started a total of 29 games in his career, including most recently with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
While not a long-term starter, he has proven he can keep an offense afloat when called upon.
His experience in different systems would make him a valuable security blanket for the Lions’ playoff-contending roster.
Case Keenum, Chicago Bears
Keenum has built a lengthy career as one of the league’s most dependable backups.
He doesn’t bring much upside at this stage in his career, but his veteran savvy makes him an attractive fit for Morton’s unit.
For a team with championship aspirations, Keenum’s steady presence could be reassuring if Goff were to go down at any point.
Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks
Lock offers a unique blend of starting experience and raw talent.
While inconsistency has plagued his career, he still possesses the arm strength and athleticism to thrive in the right scheme.
At just 28, Lock would provide Detroit with a younger passer who could develop in Morton’s offense and serve as an insurance option for Goff.