Detroit Lions Rookie Wide Receiver Is Looking Like Next Puka Nacua
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently expressed regrets for not selecting wide out Puka Nacua in a recent interview.
All throughout training camp and the preseason, rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa has already made fans forget the team traded up many spots and gave up draft capital to select him.
He is immediately finding success working with quarterback Kyle Allen, who is not all that heralded across the league.
In his first game at Ford Field, he found the end zone and further grew confidence among fans and the coaching staff he can be a contributor early in his rookie campaign.
“It’s cool. I mean, I was here in 2018 for the Michigan state championship, Division 6, and I remember walking out of that tunnel, and being like, ‘This is the coolest moment of my life.’ And I go out there, I think I had a passing touchdown, two rushing touchdowns, a couple of interceptions, and I’m like, ‘Man, that’s the coolest moment of my life.’ Then I get drafted by the Lions, that’s the coolest moment of my life," TeSlaa said. "Now I’m walking out of the tunnel as a Lion, score a touchdown, I mean I’m just so blessed. So thankful to God he’s been so faithful to me.”
Following Detroit's preseason loss, the talented wideout was asked if his early production was a surprise.
"Tough question. Obviously, I have a lot of confidence in myself but you never know what to expect. Obviously it’s been great to get the targets from these quarterbacks," TeSlaa said. "I was watching the play I scored on, great protection, gave Kyle (Allen) enough time to pump it and throw it up. So, I think there’s just so many things that go into my performance that people don’t even notice. So yeah, I think I’ve done some great things but it’s a credit to everyone around me for sure.”
Holmes, who shared recently he had Nacua rated pretty high back in 2023, indicated the 23-year-old was his favorite wide receiver he evaluated coming out in this year's draft.
TeSlaa is a willing blocker and has earned the respect of his teammates for his willingness to play physical.
"It means a lot. I think the biggest thing for them was just watching the way I was at the Senior Bowl. I remember Brad Holmes talking about the way I was blocking. That’s just kind of the mentality I’ve always had, even if I’m not getting the targets I’m going to be out there, blocking safeties, getting it in the run game," TeSlaa said. "He said I wasn’t the most talented receiver, he said I was his favorite. I mean that’s fair. For me, it’s just the way I play the game and I think they saw that and they really appreciated that.”