Snap Counts: Lions-Colts

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Offense

Quarterbacks

David Blough: (45) 70%

Tim Boyle: (19) 30%

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle could be out for a period of time to start the 2021 NFL season.

"We'll know a lot more tomorrow, but we may have to prepare for him to be out for a little bit," Campbell told reporters after the game Friday evening.

Running backs

Jason Cabinda: (27) 42% -- One special teams snaps (4%)

Jermar Jefferson: (24) 38% -- Nine special teams snaps (38%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (15) 23% -- Six special teams snaps (25%)

Dedrick Mills: (14) 21% -- Six special teams snaps (25%)

Craig Reynolds: (11) 17% -- Six special teams snaps (25%)

Jermar Jefferson played a significant portion of the first half and likely secured his roster position with a solid performance against the Colts.

The performance of the running backs likely made the coaching staff's decision this week a little more challenging, as an argument can be made for Dan Campbell to keep an extra running back on the roster over an extra tight end or wideout.

Tight ends

Brock Wright: (24) 38% -- 13 special teams snaps (54%)

Alize Mack: (18) 28% -- Nine special teams snaps (38%)

Darren Fells: (16) 25% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Wide receivers

Quintez Cephus: (40) 64% -- Seven special teams snaps (29%)

Breshad Perriman: (26) 41%

Geronimo Allison: (22) 34% -- Six special teams snaps (25%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (20) 31% -- Eight special teams snap (33%)

Damion Ratley: (17) 27%

Victor Bolden: (15) 23%

Sage Surratt: (13) 20% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Tom Kennedy: (11) 17% -- Two special teams snap (8%)

Javon McKinley: (7) 11% -- Six special teams snaps (25%)

Tom Kennedy did not play as much as expected in the preseason finale, as Quintez Cephus took advantage of the increased plying time by scoring a touchdown against the Colts.

Offensive linemen

Tommy Kraemer: (64) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Evan Brown: (57) 89% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Logan Stenberg: (48) 75% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Matt Nelson: (47) 73% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Darrin Paulo: (28) 44% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Dan Skipper: (27) 42% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Evan Heim: (23) 36% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Penei Sewell: (17) 27

Tyrell Crosby (9) 14%

Penei Sewell was only limited to a couple of series again in the preseason finale.

Tommy Kraemer earned the most snaps Friday evening and even caught the attention of head coach Dan Campbell, who acknowledged his play following the game.

Defense

Defensive linemen

Julian Okwara: (40) 65% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Bruce Hector: (33) 53% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Charles Harris: (32) 52%

Austin Bryant: (31) 50% -- Seven special teams snaps (29%)

Miles Brown: (30) 48%

Levi Onwuzurike: (27) 44% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Rashod Berry: (21) 34% -- Eight special teams snaps (33%)

Jashon Cornell: (18) 29% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Nick Williams (12) 19%

Kevin Strong: (11) 18% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

Alim McNeill: (7) 11% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

John Penisini (5) 8%

Linebackers

Anthony Pittman: (43) 69% -- 14 special teams snaps (58%)

Tavante Beckett: (32) 52% -- 10 special teams snaps (42%)

Derrick Barnes: (21) 34% -- 9 special teams snaps (38%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (16) 26% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Jahlani Tavai: (11) 18% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

The coaching staff got an extended look at some of the younger linebackers on the roster in the finale.

Jahlani Tavai did not play as much as would be expected for a player that is battling for a roster spot.

Defensive backs

Jalen Elliott: (41) 66% -- 10 special teams snaps (42%)

Alijah Holder: (40) 65% -- 12 special teams snaps (50%)

Jerry Jacobs: (40) 65% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Mike Ford: (33) 53% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

Bobby Price: (28) 45% -- 9 special teams snaps (38%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (22) 35% -- Seven special teams snaps (29%)

C.J. Moore: (22) 35% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Dean Marlowe (22) 35% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Corn Elder (16) 26% -- Six special teams snaps (25%)

Nickell Robey-Coleman: (15) 24% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

AJ Parker: (13) 21% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Special teams