Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nate Sudfeld Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions
The Detroit Lions were able to secure a comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason contest of 2024.
Offensively, wideout Isaiah Williams continued his solid training camp, earning a PFF grade of 76.6.
Others in the top 5 (minimum of 10 snaps) included Jemarco Jones, Hendon Hooker, Tom Kennedy and Zonovan Knight.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (51.1) and Nate Sudfeld (50.5) were among the lowest-graded Lions on offense.
Defensively, Josh Paschal had a solid performance in his return (78.7). The former Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman forced pressures and helped to secure a turnover, when he forced a strip sack in the fourth-quarter against Kansas City.
Interestingly, Mathieu Betts was among the lowest-graded defenders (39.0), despite recording a sack and showcasing his high-energy motor and pass-rush abilities.
Here is a look at PFF grades for Week 2 of the preseason.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- LG Jemarco Jones -- 86.0
- QB Hendon Hooker -- 83.3
- WR Tom Kennedy -- 82.1
- WR Isaiah Williams -- 76.6
- RB Zonovan Knight -- 70.8
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE James Mitchell -- 52.3
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones -- 51.1
- QB Nate Sudfeld -- 50.5
- OL Kingsley Eguakun -- 49.6
- RB Jake Funk -- 38.9
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Abraham Beauplan -- 90.1
- S Loren Strickland -- 84.1
- LB Ben Niemann -- 82.6
- LB Ty Summers -- 79.2
- DE Josh Paschal -- 78.7
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- S C.J. Moore -- 47.0
- DT Chris Smith -- 44.2
- DE Isaac Ukwu -- 40.9
- DE Mathieu Betts -- 39.0
- LB Malik Jefferson -- 27.1
Wideout feared to have long-term injury
After a tough week battling injuries, the Lions had one receiver suffer a significant injury against the Chiefs.
“Tre’Quan Smith is the one player that could be out for a little while,” Dan Campbell explained. “He had a hand injury. Everything else, I think we’ll be okay long term.”
Dan Skipper, who had his ankle rolled up on early in the game, is not expected to miss action for a significant period of time.