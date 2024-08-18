All Lions

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nate Sudfeld Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions

A review of Week 2 preseason Lions PFF grades.

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions were able to secure a comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason contest of 2024.

Offensively, wideout Isaiah Williams continued his solid training camp, earning a PFF grade of 76.6.

Others in the top 5 (minimum of 10 snaps) included Jemarco Jones, Hendon Hooker, Tom Kennedy and Zonovan Knight.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (51.1) and Nate Sudfeld (50.5) were among the lowest-graded Lions on offense.

Defensively, Josh Paschal had a solid performance in his return (78.7). The former Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman forced pressures and helped to secure a turnover, when he forced a strip sack in the fourth-quarter against Kansas City.

Interestingly, Mathieu Betts was among the lowest-graded defenders (39.0), despite recording a sack and showcasing his high-energy motor and pass-rush abilities.

Here is a look at PFF grades for Week 2 of the preseason.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

  • LG Jemarco Jones -- 86.0
  • QB Hendon Hooker -- 83.3
  • WR Tom Kennedy -- 82.1
  • WR Isaiah Williams -- 76.6
  • RB Zonovan Knight -- 70.8

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

  • TE James Mitchell -- 52.3
  • WR Donovan Peoples-Jones -- 51.1
  • QB Nate Sudfeld -- 50.5
  • OL Kingsley Eguakun -- 49.6
  • RB Jake Funk -- 38.9

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

  • LB Abraham Beauplan -- 90.1
  • S Loren Strickland -- 84.1 
  • LB Ben Niemann -- 82.6
  • LB Ty Summers -- 79.2
  • DE Josh Paschal -- 78.7

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

  • S C.J. Moore -- 47.0
  • DT Chris Smith -- 44.2
  • DE Isaac Ukwu -- 40.9
  • DE Mathieu Betts -- 39.0
  • LB Malik Jefferson -- 27.1

Wideout feared to have long-term injury

After a tough week battling injuries, the Lions had one receiver suffer a significant injury against the Chiefs.

“Tre’Quan Smith is the one player that could be out for a little while,” Dan Campbell explained. “He had a hand injury. Everything else, I think we’ll be okay long term.”

Dan Skipper, who had his ankle rolled up on early in the game, is not expected to miss action for a significant period of time.

