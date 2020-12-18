Lions Radio Broadcast Returns to 97.1 The Ticket

Read more on the Detroit Lions announcing their new broadcast home.

Entercom and the Detroit Lions announced a multiyear broadcast partnership on Friday.

The Lions' new flagship station will be 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM), beginning next season.

"As we enter a new era of Detroit Lions football, we're excited to establish a strategic partnership with Entercom whose Detroit family of stations are market leaders in radio and multimedia," said Detroit Lions senior vice president of business development Kelly Kozole. "With growing opportunities to deliver informed and entertaining broadcast programming, together we have a great opportunity to engage our fans who are their listeners."

"The Lions are synonymous with the city of Detroit and this is a great opportunity to leverage our position as the unrivaled leaders in sports radio and deliver dynamic Lions content, both on game days and throughout the year," said Debbie Kenyon, the senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Detroit. "This partnership now makes 97.1 The Ticket the flagship station for all four professional sports teams in the Motor City, giving fans a one-stop destination for all of their favorite local teams."

Coverage of the Lions on The Ticket will include live game broadcasts, pregame and postgame shows, regular season weekly shows and additional offseason programming.

The team's original partnership with CBS Radio lasted from 1989 until the 2015 season.

