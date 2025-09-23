Lions' RB Duo, Trio of Stars Set New NFL Record
On Monday Night Football, the Detroit Lions entered into a slugfest against the Baltimore Ravens.
One of the storylines heading into the game was that three of the best backs in the league, those being Baltimore’s Derrick Henry and Detroit's duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, facing off.
Sure enough, by halftime, all three had scored. However, for Sonic and Knuckles, it made NFL history. Montgomery and Gibbs each scored a rushing touchdown in the same game for the Lions for the 11th time, which is the first time that has happened for a running back duo in NFL history.
Both Montgomery and Gibbs would finish with two touchdowns apiece in the Lions' 38-30 win over the Ravens.
Additionally, the Lions would make even more history, as Amon-Ra St. Brown's third quarter touchdown marked the 10th time that he, Gibbs and Montgomery scored in the same game. That, too, is a new NFL record for touchdowns in the same game by a trio of teammates.
Jahmyr Gibbs was the feature back for the first drive, and rushed for 12 yards and added five more receiving yards. His touchdown was set up by a pair of first down receptions by Jameson Williams, then an Amon-Ra St. Brown fourth down conversion. On Gibbs’ sixth carry of the night, he was able to punch it home for the opening score of the game.
Following a three-and-out the next time Detroit had the ball, Montgomery was called upon for the third drive of the game. John Morton called up a monstrous 18-play drive that took nearly 11 minutes out of the first half.
Montgomery punched the ball in from one yard out, setting the new NFL record for same game touchdowns by a running back duo. This play was set up by Gibbs, who took a first-and-goal from the eight down to the one-yard line on a quick throw by Jared Goff.
Gibbs was interviewed pre-game during Monday Night Countdown, and he discussed how the Lions re-grouped from a tough week one loss to the Packers. Gibbs cited getting the run game going as the main difference, and it was clear the run game was aiding the Lions against Baltimore.
“Most of it was getting the run game going,” Gibbs revealed. “The first week was not up to our standards, so we had to get that back going.”
Gibbs expanded more on the disappointment of the first week, calling the first week short of the Lions’ standard. Gibbs knew the team could do better, and the veterans on the team knew the exact same.
“We know that we didn’t play that game to our standard,” Gibbs said. “We’ve been playing together, most of us for three years and some people before me four or five. We knew what to expect, or we know what to expect going forward and just playing to that standard.”