Detroit Lions Release Initial 2021 Preseason Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions' media department released an initial two-deep preseason depth chart on Monday.
Two rookies selected in this past year's NFL Draft are projected to be starters.
Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick, is listed as the starting right tackle, while nose tackle Alim McNeill was listed as the starting nose tackle in Aaron Glenn's defense.
Here's how the rest of Detroit's initial depth chart shapes up:
Offense
Wide receiver No. 1
- Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus
Wide receiver No. 2
- Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond
Left tackle
- Taylor Decker, Tyrell Crosby
Left guard
- Jonah Jackson, Evan Boehm
Center
- Frank Ragnow, Evan Brown
Right guard
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Logan Stenberg
Right tackle
- Penei Sewell, Matt Nelson
Quarterback
- Jared Goff, Tim Boyle
Running back
- D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams
Tight end No. 1
- T.J. Hockenson, Alize Mack
Tight end No. 2
- Darren Fells, Brock Wright
Defense
Defensive end
- Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand
Nose tackle
- Alim McNeill, John Penisini
Defensive end
- Nick Williams, Jashon Cornell
Outside linebacker
- Trey Flowers, Charles Harris
Inside linebacker
- Alex Anzalone, Shaun Dion Hamilton
Inside linebacker
- Jamie Collins Sr., Jahlani Tavai
Outside linebacker
- Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara
Cornerback
- Jeff Okudah, Quinton Dunbar
Cornerback
- Amani Oruwariye, Mike Ford
Safety
- Tracy Walker, C.J. Moore
Safety
- Will Harris, Dean Marlowe
Special teams
Kicker
- Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright
Holder
- Jack Fox
Punter
- Fox
Long snapper
- Don Muhlbach, Scott Daly
Punt return
- Kalif Raymond, Victor Bolden
Kick return
- Raymond, Bolden
