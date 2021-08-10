Sports Illustrated home
Detroit Lions Release Initial 2021 Preseason Depth Chart

Two rookies are listed as starters on the initial preseason depth chart released by the Detroit Lions.
The Detroit Lions' media department released an initial two-deep preseason depth chart on Monday. 

Two rookies selected in this past year's NFL Draft are projected to be starters.

Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick, is listed as the starting right tackle, while nose tackle Alim McNeill was listed as the starting nose tackle in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Here's how the rest of Detroit's initial depth chart shapes up: 

Offense

Wide receiver No. 1

  • Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus

Wide receiver No. 2

  • Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond

Left tackle

  • Taylor Decker, Tyrell Crosby

Left guard

  • Jonah Jackson, Evan Boehm

Center

  • Frank Ragnow, Evan Brown

Right guard

  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Logan Stenberg

Right tackle

  • Penei Sewell, Matt Nelson

Quarterback

  • Jared Goff, Tim Boyle

Running back

  • D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams

Tight end No. 1

  • T.J. Hockenson, Alize Mack

Tight end No. 2

  • Darren Fells, Brock Wright

Defense

Defensive end

  • Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand

Nose tackle

  • Alim McNeill, John Penisini

Defensive end

  • Nick Williams, Jashon Cornell

Outside linebacker

  • Trey Flowers, Charles Harris

Inside linebacker

  • Alex Anzalone, Shaun Dion Hamilton

Inside linebacker

  • Jamie Collins Sr., Jahlani Tavai

Outside linebacker

  • Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara

Cornerback

  • Jeff Okudah, Quinton Dunbar

Cornerback

  • Amani Oruwariye, Mike Ford

Safety

  • Tracy Walker, C.J. Moore 

Safety

  • Will Harris, Dean Marlowe

Special teams

Kicker

  • Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright

Holder

  • Jack Fox

Punter

  • Fox

Long snapper

  • Don Muhlbach, Scott Daly

Punt return

  • Kalif Raymond, Victor Bolden

Kick return

  • Raymond, Bolden

