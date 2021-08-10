Detroit Lions Release Initial 2021 Preseason Depth Chart

Two rookies are listed as starters on the initial preseason depth chart released by the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions' media department released an initial two-deep preseason depth chart on Monday.

Two rookies selected in this past year's NFL Draft are projected to be starters.

Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick, is listed as the starting right tackle, while nose tackle Alim McNeill was listed as the starting nose tackle in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Here's how the rest of Detroit's initial depth chart shapes up:

Offense

Wide receiver No. 1

Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus

Wide receiver No. 2

Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond

Left tackle

Taylor Decker, Tyrell Crosby

Left guard

Jonah Jackson, Evan Boehm

Center

Frank Ragnow, Evan Brown

Right guard

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Logan Stenberg

Right tackle

Penei Sewell, Matt Nelson

Quarterback

Jared Goff, Tim Boyle

Running back

D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams

Tight end No. 1

T.J. Hockenson, Alize Mack

Tight end No. 2

Darren Fells, Brock Wright

Defense

Defensive end

Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand

Nose tackle

Alim McNeill, John Penisini

Defensive end

Nick Williams, Jashon Cornell

Outside linebacker

Trey Flowers, Charles Harris

Inside linebacker

Alex Anzalone, Shaun Dion Hamilton

Inside linebacker

Jamie Collins Sr., Jahlani Tavai

Outside linebacker

Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara

Cornerback

Jeff Okudah, Quinton Dunbar

Cornerback

Amani Oruwariye, Mike Ford

Safety

Tracy Walker, C.J. Moore

Safety

Will Harris, Dean Marlowe

Special teams

Kicker

Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright

Holder

Jack Fox

Punter

Fox

Long snapper

Don Muhlbach, Scott Daly

Punt return

Kalif Raymond, Victor Bolden

Kick return

Raymond, Bolden

