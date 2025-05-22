Lions Release Statement after Death of Jim Irsay
The NFL community suffered a major loss Wednesday, with the passing of longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Irsay, who was 65, served as the principal owner, chairman and CEO of the Colts from 1997-2025.
Irsay oversaw one of the greatest eras in Colts franchise history. As owner, he drafted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998. Plus, he hired Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy to serve as the team's head man in 2002.
With Dungy and Manning leading the way, Indianapolis made seven consecutive playoff appearances (2002-2008), and won five straight AFC South division championships (2003-07). During their time together as head coach and quarterback, the Colts also captured a Super Bowl title, beating the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
Indianapolis made it to the Super Bowl once more with Irsay as owner, losing to the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV. The Colts' head coach at the time was ex-Lions head man Jim Caldwell.
Irsay also famously drafted Andrew Luck as the successor to Manning. Luck was taken No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012.
With Luck, Indianapolis qualified for the postseason four times, advancing as far as the AFC Championship Game during the 2014 season. The Colts were blown out in the aforementioned conference championship game, 45-7, by Tom Brady and the Patriots. New England then went on to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.
Indianapolis made 16 total trips to the playoffs, and won 10 overall division crowns during Irsay's tenure as owner.
Upon Irsay's passing, the Lions released the following statement:
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay. Mr. Irsay's passion for football and the Indianapolis community will be an enduring part of his legacy. We share our deepest condolences with the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization.”