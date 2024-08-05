Lions Release First 2024 Unofficial Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions have released an unofficial look at their depth chart ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the New York Giants.
While the projection was established by the team's football communications department, it is still worth exploring.
As a reminder, players still have all three preseason games and the remainder of training camp to impress the coaching staff and to move up the depth chart.
Daurice Fountain is likely ahead of Donovan Peoples-Jones on the receivers depth chart at this point of training camp, as the former Bears wideout has consistently made plays. Head coach Dan Campbell has expressed that both are expected to do more as camp progresses.
Kyle Peko has been consistent and is familiar with new defensive line coach Terrell Williams. As a result, he could realistically be ahead of Brodric Martin on the depth chart.
Martin will have an opportunity this week during joint practices with the Giants that he is deserving of increasing playing time. Detroit's coaching staff is seeking the former 2023 third-round pick to maintain his strength and consistently showcasing fundamentals when matching up against Detroit's offensive linemen.
Through the first couple weeks of camp, the backup quarterback that has performed at a higher level has been Nate Sudeld.
While both the veteran and Hendon Hooker have had their share of interceptions, Sudfeld appears to be the more reliable option to backup Jared Goff at this point in the competition.
If Levi Onwuzurike continues his steady play, he could be the realistic option to start the season at defensive tackle, should DJ Reader not be fully ready to return from a torn quad muscle.