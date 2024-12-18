Lions Rest Several Players in First Practice Ahead of Bears Game
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Wednesday to prepare for the Chicago Bears.
Ahead of their Week 16 matchup, which will be just their second outdoor game of the season, the Lions practiced outside at their Allen Park Performance Center to gain a better feel for the elements they could potentially be facing on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.
Detroit held a number of players out of practice, including Brian Branch, Za'Darius Smith, Taylor Decker, DJ Reader, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler and Frank Ragnow.
Coach Dan Campbell indicated that Wednesday's practice would be a rest day for many of these players after the team was banged up in their Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. St. Brown played on Sunday after a bout with food poisoining the night before, and Glasgow was reported to have had X-Ray's following the game.
Others, like Decker and Reader, have missed a game in recent weeks and could benefit from an added rest day.
David Montgomery was also not at practice, as he is now dealing with a significant knee injury. The running back remains on the active roster while awaiting a third opinion.
Detroit got some good news on the injury front, as safety Ifeatu Melifonwu returned to practice and started his 21-day return-to-practice clock. Melifonwu has not played this season, but was a big part of the team's success late in the year last year.
Last season, Melifonwu posted 33 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. He became a starter late in the year and made multiple key plays, including an interception that sealed Detroit's NFC North-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske was also back in action at practice after missing last week's game while in concussion protocol.