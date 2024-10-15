All Lions

Role Player or Star: Debating How Lions Replace Aidan Hutchinson

Should Lions mortgage the future to replace injured defensive lineman?

John Maakaron

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after a defensive stop against the San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after a defensive stop against the San Francisco 49ers / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions will face one of their most important roster decisions when the front office decides how to replace Aidan Hutchinson.

Many supporters are clamoring for the team to make an all-in trade for star players like Haason Reddick, Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby.

Dan Campbell expressed in his weekly radio interview that the team is likely seeking a complementary role player to play along the defensive line.

“Look, to be honest, I understand the football move to bring in a guy from a practice squad," this writer said. "But that’s just not gonna be enough to satisfy the fan base that’s looking like, ‘Hey, you just lost an All-Pro, all-world, defensive player of the year candidate.’ You can’t go out and get a practice squad guy as the only move you make." 

With the team's Super Bowl window open, suffering a devastating injury has caused some supporters to question if the team can still win the Lombardi Trophy this season.

This week, both Hutchinson and Kyle Peko were placed on injured reserve. The team also added defensive end Isaiah Thomas from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

"I do think Brad Holmes owes it to (the fans to) make a splash. Not only can you win this year if you add a Myles Garrett, you could also, when Hutchinson returns, set up the defensive line for the next several years," this writer explained further. "I think a splash is needed, and I think that I would’ve probably said the same thing if Hutchinson had not been hurt. Go out and get a splash. Solidify this defensive line. The back-end looks good, the offense is getting better. Make the splash.” 

The latest Lone Wolves podcast recaps Detroit's win over the Cowboys and how the Lions will handle the devastating injury to the former No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

