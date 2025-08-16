Takeaways from Lions' Loss: DE Injured, QB Flops, TeSlaa Shines
The Detroit Lions were seeking this week to learn more about players battling for roster spots and those who wanted to compete to move up the depth chart.
Against the Miami Dolphins, several players had opportunities to impress the coaching staff, as the Lions' starters had two joint practices to get an ample amount of work in this week.
"Invaluable work for us. It's so good to be able to face a different opponent other than yourself. We've been going now for almost four weeks and to be able to finally come together as a team, we're all on the same sideline now against somebody else, it was really good for us," said Dan Campbell. "Our fundamentals, our communication showed up. Our guys were physical, they were tough, they finished."
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' third preseason contest, and their first played in front of the home fans at Ford Field.
Early errors derail offensive drives
Veteran backup Kyle Allen earned the start after a solid performance last week. The former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller was able to move the football last week against the Falcons, and gave the coaching staff confidence with his ball security and command of the offense.
Detroit was building early momentum on its first offensive drive, but penalties ended what could have been a scoring drive.
Tom Kennedy was flagged for a holding call that wiped out an explosive running play by Craig Reynolds. A delay of game followed, and Detroit was forced to punt.
An early holding call on tight end Zach Horton started off Detroit's next drive on the wrong foot, too.
Defense gives up long drive
Detroit's defense was not able to get off the field on a key third down. Needing 12 yards from the Lions' 37-yard line, Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson found Dolphins receiver Dee Eskridge for a gain of 27 yards.
Grant Stuard had a tackle for loss, and forced a fumble at the 10-yard line. However, the ball was recovered by Miami.
Eskridge capped off a 12-play, 80-yard drive that spanned nearly seven minutes of the opening quarter with an 11-yard touchdown reception.
Rookie wideouts spark offensive attack on first scoring drive
The Lions have relied upon two rookie wide receivers to spark the offense throughout each preseason contest.
On Detroit's first scoring drive, rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Jackson Meeks were instrumental is aiding the offense moving down the field.
Detroit's third-round pick was on the receiving end of a 13-yard pass from Kyle Allen that helped get the offense close to the red zone.
Meeks was able to record an eight-yard grab early in the drive. The undrafted free agent capped off Detroit's 10-play, 63-yard drive with an 11-yard reception on fourth-and-goal in which he was easily able to scamper into the end zone untouched to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter.
Defense stands tall
After Detroit's offense tied the score, the defense bent but didn't break on a late drive from Zach Wilson. A facemask penalty from Grant Stuard negated a sack from Isaac Ukwu, and the Lions gave up a big completion from Wilson to Ollie Gordon.
However, the Lions' defense did an excellent job holing the Dolphins to no points. Wilson threw incomplete on third-and-4 from the Lions' 9-yard line, and then was sacked by Ukwu to force a turnover on downs.
Allen perfect in two-minute drill
After the turnover on downs, Kyle Allen was tasked with moving the Lions 83 yards in less than two minutes. He would wind up doing just that, firing an 18-yard touchdown to Isaac TeSlaa.
The drive began with a 14-yard run by Sione Vaki. Though Allen took a sack on a second-down, he bounced back with two straight completions including a fourth-down conversion to TeSlaa.
Allen would then hit Jackson Meeks for 27 yards, then Vaki put together two short gains to set up the touchdown to TeSlaa. The veteran quarterback finished 6-for-6 on the final drive of the first half for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Dolphins special teams botch gives Lions momentum in third quarter
Hendon Hooker was tasked with leading the offense in the second half. Unfortunately, his first two drives leading the offense only resulted in jeers from the home crowd.
After failing to move the chains, the Dolphins gave the Lions momentum, when wideout A.J. Henning muffed a punt, giving the Lions the football in prime field position.
Unfortunately, a Giovanni Manu holding call wiped out what would have been a touchdown scramble from Hooker. Detroit was forced to settle for a Jake Bates 33-yard field goal, which gave the Lions a 17-14 lead.
Hendon Hooker shaky, teammates let him down too
Detroit's backup battle is becoming clearer with each passing game. Hooker was inaccurate, struggled to extend drives and even his teammates let him down, when there was a positive play.
Detroit's coaching staff certainly does not have an expansive passing attack for a third-string player to highlight his strengths.
Hooker's confidence must be now at an all-time low, with not much going right against the Dolphins.
In an attempt to tie the game, Hooker led a drive, but eventually threw an interception that sealed the 24-17 preseason win for Miami.
Notes
1.) Detroit's starting offensive line featured Jamarco Jones at left tackle, Netane Muti at left guard, Kingsley Eguakun at center, Kayode Awosika at right guard and Dan Skipper at right tackle.
2.) The officials were certainly calling the game tightly during the first quarter. There were seven flags thrown in the first 15 minutes of action.
3.) Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes joined the broadcast and shared the team has more clarity about the interior of the offensive line. He also praised the team's third-round pick this past April, indicating TeSlaa "emulates his style of football from what we've been displaying from the past few years." Holmes added, "He's been doing a great job. He's getting better and better."
4.) Rookie Ahmed Hassanein left the game in the third quarter, and headed straight to the locker room. The television broadcast described it as an elbow injury. Dan Campbell will likely give more information during his postgame talk with reporters.
5.) The Lions faithful was loud and proud all game long at Ford Field. It was reported that attendance for the preseason contest with the Dolphins was 47,684.