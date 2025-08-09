Lions' Rookie Report Following Falcons Game
The Detroit Lions’ 17-10 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons provided a valuable look at the team’s 2025 rookie class.
From first-and-second-rounders to undrafted hopefuls, several first-year players made notable impressions under the lights Friday night.
Here’s a look at how Detroit’s first-year pros fared against the Falcons.
2025 Lions NFL draft class
DT Tyleik Williams
Williams, Detroit’s first-round pick, continues to earn his starting role in the absence of Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal. While his night didn’t produce splash plays on the stat sheet, his presence helped solidify the interior against Atlanta’s run game. The coaching staff remains focused on getting Williams to maintain urgency and precision on every rep, a lesson reinforced throughout training camp.
OL Tate Ratledge
Like Williams, Ratledge played for the first time this preseason, and handled the first-team reps at right guard in the first quarter and into the middle of the second quarter. While still adjusting to the pro game’s speed, Ratledge showed poise, and did not allow a single defender to beat him. It was a solid showing from the second-round pick, albeit in a small sample size.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa continues to be one of the Lions’ camp standouts, and he delivered a highlight-reel moment Friday. Lined up in the slot, the Arkansas product ran a sharp wheel route, using an in-breaking teammate for separation before leaping to snag a touchdown grab with strong hands away from his body. He finished with two receptions for 18 yards and the aforementioned score, further solidifying his case for early-regular season snaps.
OL Miles Frazier
Frazier, Detroit’s fifth-round pick this past April, is presently dealing with a knee injury that will sideline him until the start of the regular season. According to Lions head man Dan Campbell, Frazier, who’s currently on the team’s PUP list, could be out until October.
EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
The sixth-round pick’s high-motor and physical style were on full display Friday. Hassanein showed flashes of his bull-rush power, and put together a solid night with two tackles, including an impressive chase-down tackle in the first half. The Boise State product continues to trend in the right direction, and looks to be playing himself into an early-season role at EDGE.
S Dan Jackson
Jackson’s preseason ended prematurely due to a significant leg injury that landed him on injured reserve. The hard-nosed safety had impressed with his urgency and versatility in coverage before going down.
WR Dominic Lovett
Lovett missed Friday’s exhibition tilt with an abdominal injury which is expected to sideline him for about seven–10 days, per Campbell. His absence opened the door for others in the receivers room to get extended looks, including undrafted free agent Jackson Meeks.
UDFAs to Watch
WR Jackson Meeks
The Syracuse product seized the moment, recording a 68-yard reception – the Lions’ biggest play through two preseason contests – to set up a touchdown in the second quarter. He later added a 1-yard score, making the most of the extra targets in Lovett’s absence.
RB Jacob Saylors
The former UFL standout ran hard in second-half action, recording nine carries for 35 yards. He converted a key fourth-and-3 late in the third quarter, and displayed the necessary toughness and grit to warrant more touches in the Lions’ crowded backfield.