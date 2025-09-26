Lions Rule Out LB, DB, RB For Browns Game
The Detroit Lions have released their Week 4 Friday injury designation report, ahead of the team's next home contest against the Cleveland Browns.
Linebacker Zach Cunningham has been ruled out of the team's game at Ford Field due to a hamstring injury suffered at practice this week.
Those not participating at practice included running back Sione Vaki, defensive back Daniel Thomas, offensive tackle Taylor Decker and Cunningham.
Vaki and Thomas have been ruled out.
Cunningham has showcased veteran leadership when given opportunities to play and has also made contributions on special teams.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp shared that even though Cunningham is a veteran, he has taken to his role on defense and on special teams.
"We’ve got a lot of guys learning. We’ve got guys – great story for you guys is Zach Cunningham. Zach Cunningham’s going into his ninth year. I think the last time he played on kickoff return was 2018, he had six reps," said Fipp. "And before that I think he had 30. Even if we have experienced guys, Zach, (Derrick) Barnes, none of these guys have been full time players on punt team in their career.
"Zach has, but not Barnes, not (Trevor) Nowaske, not (Jacob) Saylors. So, we’ve got a lot of guys, even if they have experience, Brock Wright, Shane) Zylstra, we played 17 guys on our punt team already in three games. So, there’s a lot going on out there I would say, not to make excuses at all. I mean, I really pride myself in developing and teaching and getting guys to play. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer than others, I would say that’s kind of where we’re at.”
Praise for Jack Campbell and his toughness, commitment to football
Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard indicated the team coaching staff continues to be impressed with the former first-round pick's commitment to the game of football.
As Sheppard explained, "Jack’s unbelievable. I’m going to be honest, I didn’t even know that happened. (Lions Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer) Fisch came to me, he’s like, ‘We’re stitching up Jack.’ I’m like, ‘What? What happened?’ He’s like, ‘You didn’t see him?’ And then Tyleik (Williams) and all the guys started telling me about the huddle interactions and how Tyleik was like, ‘Man, are you alright?’ And they said Jack’s just trying to cover so he doesn’t spit blood on anybody.
“It’s amazing, that dude, when I tell you, he is all ball and he embodies everything that this program is built on," Sheppard commented further. "I mean the man hours - everybody knows Jack’s history, I don’t have to sit up here and give you a soliloquy about Jack Campbell. But he’s unbelievable and I’m very fortunate to be able to have that player running this defense.”
Lions Week 4 Friday injury report
LB Zach Cunningham — OUT (Hamstring)
S Daniel Thomas — OUT (Forearm)
RB Sione Vaki — OUT (Groin)
OT Taylor Decker — Questionable (Shoulder)
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — Questionable (Knee)