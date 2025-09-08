Grades: Packers Pummel Lions in Lackluster Effort
The Detroit Lions struggled on both sides of the ball in their first game under new offensive and defensive coordinators.
It was a messy effort, though the Lions finished in range of the Green Bay Packers in terms of total yards. However, execution was sloppy with ugly mistakes popping up at inopportune times in Sunday's 27-13 loss.
Here are grades for each Lions position group based on performance in Sunday's season-opening loss.
Quarterbacks: D
Goff's lack of mobility was exposed at points throughout Sunday's game, as the Packers overwhelmed the Lions' offensive line with pressure. For a quarterback that has been at his best when comfortable, being forced to move around the pocket led to some struggles.
The 10-year veteran wasn't at his worst, as he missed on just eight passes and threw for 225 yards. However, he threw an interception in the red zone on a late first-half drive that negated a scoring chance, and took four sacks.
There was also a disturbing lack of downfield action in Detroit's passing game, even with all of the team's weapons in the mix. Of Goff's 31 completions, 10 went to running back Jahmyr Gibbs and he averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt.
Running backs: D
Gibbs was the clear focal point in Detroit's offense, with a team-best 19 touches. However, Green Bay stifled his explosiveness as his longest touch went for 14 yards. Additionally, the longest of his 10 catches went for a gain of just seven.
Montgomery toted the rock the most in the run game, with 11 carries to Gibbs' nine. The veteran finished with 11 carries for 25 yards, and the team as a whole finished with 2.1 yards per carry. Detroit has made its living on the ground first and foremost throughout Campbell's tenure, and struggles Sunday made it difficult for the team to stay on schedule.
Wide receivers: C-
Amon-Ra St. Brown was a big part of the action early, but finished with four catches for 45 yards in the opener. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams had four catches for 23 yards in his first game after signing a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2029.
The Lions tried to get Williams involved with a reverse, but the Packers did a good job of containing it and forcing him out of bounds after a gain of three yards. Williams also lined up offsides to negate an early positive gain in the first quarter.
A bright spot for Detroit's receivers came late in the game, when rookie Isaac TeSlaa caught his first career touchdown. Also serving as the Michigan native's first-career catch, his scoring grab was a slick snag of the one-hand variety.
Tight ends: B
Sam LaPorta had one catch at halftime, but wound up leading the team in catches and receiving yards in Sunday's game. His six catches for 79 yards paced the offense, and he had the team's biggest play of the afternoon with a 34-yard reception.
Neither Brock Wright nor Shane Zylstra got a target in Sunday's game. Wright served as the fullback in certain packages, such as early in the game when he attempted to set the edge on a toss to Gibbs that went for a short gain.
Offensive line: F
The Lions have made a living behind one of the league's best offensive lines in recent years, but the group looked very much like a group playing together for the first time Sunday. With three adjustments to last year's unit, the Lions struggled to gel.
Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge both had good moments at the guard position, but both were beaten multiple times for pressures and sacks.
New Packers EDGE Micah Parsons was on a snap count in his debut, but he certainly made his presence felt. He got the best of Penei Sewell multiple times, and sacked Goff in the fourth quarter.
Defensive line: F
The pass-rush was the Lions' most debated position of need throughout the offseason, and the Lions did little to address it in the offseason. Sunday's performance didn't do much to quell the doubters.
Detroit failed to record a sack, with Aidan Hutchinson being largely held in check in his return from a devastating leg injury suffered last season. Marcus Davenport had three combined tackles, while Al-Quadin Muhammad had a quarterback hit in the third quarter.
The Lions did a modest job containing the Packers' run game, limiting them to just 3.1 yards per carry. Josh Jacobs finished with 66 yards and a score on 15 carries.
Linebackers: D
The Packers were picking apart the middle of the field in the passing game as the linebackers struggled to impact the passing game. Jack Campbell was the man in coverage on Love's touchdown to Tucker Kraft and struggled to slow the passing attack, though he did have a team-high nine tackles.
Alex Anzalone missed an opportunity to change the momentum of the game when he dropped a third-quarter interception. Derrick Barnes had a nice tackle for loss and had six tackles.
Secondary: D
The Lions still have room to grow in the defensive backfield, as the Packers torched their man-to-man coverage in the first half. D.J. Reed was just late on a pair of passes, including one on which he had both hands wrapped around the receiver and tried to rip the ball away late.
Additionally, Terrion Arnold was picked on at times in the first half. Before exiting with a groin injury, Arnold surrendered four completions and a touchdown on six passes thrown his way.
Brian Branch took an ill-fated unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he took Tucker Kraft's helmet and tossed it toward the sideline. He had an impressive interception that he returned for a score, but it was negated by a defensive holding penalty on Rock Ya-Sin.
Special teams: C-
Issues from the preseason regarding procedures showed up in the regular season opener, as the Lions had a pair of false starts on their punt team Sunday. The first negated a big punt from Jack Fox, and on the ensuing punt Fox's boot came up well short of the original distance.
Jake Bates nailed both of his field goal attempts, as he was responsible for the first two scores of the day for the Lions.
Coaching: D
Simply put, the Lions were out-coached on both sides in their first game with new offensive and defensive coordinators.
John Morton was unable to generate anything vertically down the field, as the Packers' combination of rush and coverage made it difficult to have enough time to get the ball deep, as well as find open receivers.
Morton's offense turned into a series of checkdowns and short runs, lacking the creativity that was a trademark of Ben Johnson during his tenure.
Meanwhile, Kelvin Sheppard's aggressive, man-to-man defense was exploited by the Packers. This, in part, was due to the lack of pass-rush from the defense.
Detroit is far from a finished product, and could improve as soon as next week against the Bears in their home opener. The group won't be lacking motivation, but with a grueling schedule the team has little room for error against what will be a loaded slate.