Scouting LB Derrick Barnes

After addressing the defensive line and secondary, Detroit found a gem late in the fourth round, selecting linebacker Derrick Barnes out of Purdue.

Anyone who suffered through watching last season knows the Lions' linebacking corps was one of the biggest letdowns on the team, and opponents proved they knew it, too, by gashing the Lions on the ground.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell must have seen this same information, and he responded by taking the athletic and physical Barnes.

Drafting players is about drafting the name on the back of the jersey. But, even more so, it is about drafting players who have certain desired characteristics it takes to win (toughness, athleticism, effort, etc.).

If the Lions hope to change the culture in the locker room and on the field, it starts and ends with bringing in the right players. The new regime has got to bring in as many players as possible who have what it takes to win.

Barnes not only fits from a physical and emotional standpoint, but he also fits what Detroit's defense is doing schematically.

With Detroit going to a base 3-4 (three defensive linemen and four linebackers) defensive alignment, Barnes is the perfect fit for one of those inside linebacking spots (ILB).

Additionally, given what I saw out of Barnes on film at Purdue and given what I saw last season out of Detroit's defense, I would not at all be surprised to see Barnes penciled in as a starter on opening day. The new regime will look to get "its guys" into key positions as quickly as possible.

Barnes did not look nearly as good in 2019 as an outside linebacker for Purdue. But, the decision to move him inside was a much better fit last season, and it will be for Detroit going forward, as well.

The positive effects of this change was reflected in his stats. In 2020, despite playing in half as many games (six games instead of 12), Barnes nearly produced as many tackles (54 total) as he did in all of 2019 (63). That is very telling.

Another draw to Barnes' collegiate stats was that he was fairly productive on a consistent basis, and he logged a total of 25 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks.

Translation = playmaker.

But, before we vote him in for the Pro Bowl, it is important to point out while he clearly showed he has the type of ability that can help get Detroit over the hump, there were still some glaring inconsistencies.

Detroit Lions

LB Derrick Barnes - 6-foot-1, 245 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.58

Film reviewed (2019): Against Penn St.

(2020): Against Minnesota and Iowa

Grade: B- (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with, however)

Scouting Report

Tough, athletic, active and aggressive inside linebacker, who plays with inconsistent techniques and a decent motor. Has a nice lean and strong-looking frame. Looks the part.

Against the run, showed the ability to take on and shed blocks with his hands to get into position. Capable of making jar-wrapping form tackles. Does have a tendency to be slow at reacting at times, but if he is keyed in, he also showed the ability to get there. Plays with a fairly high level of desire. He is best when he is the one attacking the line of scrimmage and working off blocks laterally. Good short-area close and burst. Struggles when blockers attack him (tight ends, fullbacks and offensive linemen handled him when they went right at him). Possesses good range sideline-to-sideline, and he is capable of hunting, chasing and making the stop. Does have some tightness that showed up when he came clean on a blitz, but he could not make the necessary adjustment in the pocket to get the sack. Sometimes, he throttles the motor down too soon. Has good enough athletic ability to effectively drop into coverage in zone.

Not only do I believe Barnes will help Detroit's defense turn the corner, but I also believe he will be a dominant contributor to the coverage units on special teams (kickoff and punt). He has the necessary traits -- effort, athleticism and the desire to be physical -- to be an impact special teams performer.

Barnes has shown enough to strongly suggest he will be a key contributor and a real bright spot in 2021.

Kudos to Lions general manager Brad Holmes and the team's scouting staff for finding him.

More from SI All Lions:

Jamie Collins' Absence from OTAs Explained

Duce Staley Wants Lions' Running Backs to Bring 'Juice' on Football Field

Lions Waive Fullback Nick Bawden

Inside Allen Park: Recapping Detroit Lions' Week 2 OTA Practice

Lions Jashon Cornell Violates League Policy, Suspended 3 Games

Dan Campbell Says Lions Still Have Interest in Todd Gurley