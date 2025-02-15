High-End Free Agent Option Emerges to Replace Kevin Zeitler
One of the key decisions facing Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is how to keep the offensive line executing at a high level.
With two elite running backs on the roster and a quarterback who must be protected in order to excel, decisions made this offseason will be vital for the sustained success the organization is seeking.
Veteran Kevin Zeitler came to Detroit last offseason on a one-year contract and adapted nicely, producing a career-high 87.2 run blocking grade via Pro Football Focus.
Now, as his contract expires and he enters his age-35 season, there are questions about whether or not he will return to Detroit. As a result, the Lions will be on the lookout for interior offensive line help.
One of the top free agent guards available to sign is Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith.
According to Bleacher Report, "With Zeitler scheduled to hit free agency, the Lions need to decide on their options at right guard. Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs—the second-ranked player on Bleacher Report's post-regular-season free-agent big board—would be a prime target if Zeitler departs."
Smith has established himself as one of the most durable guards in the league, having missed just one start in his four seasons. In addition, he has been one of the best performing players at the position.
This combination could allow him to become the league's highest-paid guard, a title currently held by Landon Dickerson at $21 million per year.
Smith did not allow a sack in 2024, evidence of his ability to dominate in pass protection from the offensive interior. He's equally productive in the run game, as he's agile in pulling and quick to get to the second level.
The Lions do have young depth that could allow for a smooth transition should Zeitler not return. Christian Mahogany started two games as a rookie, including the Divisional Round loss to Washington.
In a smaller sample size, Mahogany earned a 91.5 overall offensive grade and proved capable of handling his assignments. He did this despite missing training camp and spending the first several weeks of the season on the Non-Football Illness list due to a battle with mono.
With a full offseason, Mahogany could continue to grow and battle for a starting spot. If the Lions were to lose Zeitler and miss out on a free agent like Smith, the Boston College product would likely ascend to the top spot at right guard on the depth chart.
Detroit could also look to the draft for potential replacements, with Alabama's Tyler Booker being among the premier options.
If the Lions were to bring in a high-caliber free agent like Smith, then Mahogany could compete with Graham Glasgow to start at left guard. Glasgow struggled in the first year of a three-year, $20 million contract extension.