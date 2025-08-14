Live Updates, Highlights: Lions Second Joint Practice With Dolphins
The Detroit Lions were able to excel and peform at a high level against the Miami Dolphins.
By all accounts, it was one of the most lopsided practices reporters will witness in their careers.
Detroit's offense and defense systemically picked apart Miami's plans and made it quite the long day for the AFC East squad.
Veteran left tackle returned to action this week, after an elected offseason surgery cleaned up his right shoulder.
In his return, he felt his conditioning was in a good spot.
"It feels really good," Decker told reporters, after Detroit's first joint practice with Miami. "And then the conditioning aspect of it. We did a lot of work on running, stuff inside during practice to make sure once I was able to get in practice, I wasn't going to have an issue with conditioning that was going to cause me to not be able to have reps.
"I mean, we're building my reps up right now. Today I probably got 20, but that was the big thing. Am I going to be in shape? Is my body going to feel good? Cause I think if I can get those things down, I know how to play football."
Detroit's offensive players credited defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and the Lions' defense for making life so difficult at camp.
Throughout the first couple of weeks, Detroit's defense has really struggled to gain momentum, due to the aggressive nature of the team's new defensive leader.
With starters not likely to take many snaps in the preseason contest against Miami, the work done this week is a vital part of this phase of training camp, where players are ramping up and preparing for the start of the NFL regular sason.
"I mean, we have a really good defense that we practice against, so the yards are going to be tough to come by," Decker said. "And then you get a new opponent and just with the way that we practice and the tempo that we practice at, we play that way so when we get in games it's harder for other people to keep up. And I think that pays dividends. It's hard on you as a player. You got to recover, you got to take care of yourself. But when it goes to playing against other teams, I think it pays dividends."
