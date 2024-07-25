Lions Sign Former Commanders Defensive Lineman
The Detroit Lions announced the signing of former Washington Commanders defensive lineman David Bada Thursday afternoon.
Bada will not count against the 90-man roster, as he is being signed as part of the league's International Pathway Program.
DJ Reader is steadily rehabbing from a torn quadriceps muscle. Brodric Martin and Levi Onwuzurike have been working in camp to prove to the coaches they deserve increased playing time.
Of Ghanaian descent, the 29-year-old played in the German Football League for the Munich Cowboys, Ingolstadt Dukes, and Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.
Bada has participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program back in 2019 and was assigned to the Commanders for the 2020 season.
The 6-foot-4, 293-pound lineman spent the entire 2020 campaign with exempt status on Washington's practice squad.
Bada was signed to the Commanders active roster off the practice squad in on December of 2022. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve after tearing his triceps during practice in August of 2023. In his career, he has recorded two tackles.
New defensive line coach Terrell Williams expressed in the spring his job would be to build up the confidence of the defensive line, as they faced heavy scrutiny last season.
"My job is to help them get better but also to build up their confidence. Because when you tell them they’re bad and they’re this and they’re that, then they start to believe it. It’s important that they listen to who they need to listen to, which is us in this building," said Williams. "No offense, but not you guys. You can’t define them, we’ll define them and what they are and who they are and the way they walk and the way they talk and the way they play football. That’ll come from us in this building.”