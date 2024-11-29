Six Reasons to Be Thankful for Lions
At 11-1, the Detroit Lions are off to their best start in franchise history. They own the NFC's best record, and look to be on the path to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Subsequently, there is much to be thankful for when it comes to Dan Campbell's team this season.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, here now are six different items that all Lions fans should currently be thankful for.
Jared Goff is most popular athlete in Detroit
Goff is the straw that stirs the drink for Detroit's high-octane offensive attack. His ability to efficiently run the offense and stay calm, cool and collected when under duress has kept Ben Johnson's unit humming the last two seasons.
For that, he deserves as much credit as any player for Detroit's turnaround from NFL laughingstocks to legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Lions fans have definitely embraced the veteran passer, and so much so that he's become the most popular current athlete in Detroit.
The fanbase loves itself some Jared Goff, and is far from shy in letting it be known. “Jared Goff! Jared Goff!” chants have become commonplace no matter where the Lions are playing, and also at other sporting events throughout the city and even throughout the country.
Ever since leading Detroit last postseason to its first playoff win since the 1991 season, Goff has been a folk hero amongst the fans that seemingly can do no wrong. And I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Lions fans are certainly thankful for Goff being their QB1.
'Sonic and Knuckles' lead the ground game
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have teamed up to form the league's very best running back duo. The Gibbs-Montgomery tandem is in its second year now, and has been dominant since day one.
Gibbs and Montgomery each amassed double-digit touchdowns a season ago, and combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground (1,960). They've followed that up with another season of double-digit rushing scores and a staggering 1,693 rushing yards through 12 games.
The duo has played a large role in the Lions’ franchise-best 11-1 start to the campaign, and has become increasingly popular with Detroit's fanbase. It's become the case so much so that Gibbs and Montgomery have each recently been gifted nicknames from the popular “Sonic” video game of the 1990s. Gibbs has become known as the titular character “Sonic” for his electrifying speed, while Montgomery has received the moniker of “Knuckles” for his physical running style and tackle-breaking ways.
Lions fans should have no problem being thankful for this ultra productive backfield tandem.
Lions have best safety tandem in league
Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have become the league's most dominant safety tandem. They each play a physical style of football, and are able to make an impact against both the run and the pass. And throughout the course of this season, they've each had to – and been able to – bail out weak play from Detroit's cornerbacks group, especially rookie Terrion Arnold and reserves Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey.
And, along the way, Branch and Joseph have formed an extremely opportunistic duo. The tandem has secured 11 interceptions, with Joseph leading the way with seven of them (tied for the NFL lead with the Packers’ Xavier McKinney).
In addition, Joseph and Branch have accounted for two of the three highest Pro Football Focus grades among all qualified safeties this season. Joseph leads the way with a 91.3 PFF overall mark, while Branch has recorded the third-highest overall grade (88.1). The Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton is presently the league's second-highest graded safety (88.3).
Joseph and Branch have been absolute difference-makers in the back-end of Detroit's secondary in 2024, and definitely deserve to be commended for it.
Aaron Glenn has built Detroit's defense into strength
Glenn can't be thanked enough for the job he's done in his fourth year as Lions defensive coordinator. His ability to astutely scheme for opposing teams’ offenses has helped transform Detroit's defense in a major fashion.
He's aided the defense in improving from a bottom-10 unit in points allowed a season ago (23.2 points/game) to a top-five unit in the same statistical category this season (16.9/game). Additionally, he's done all this while the Lions have suffered injuries to several key defensive playmakers, including EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (the team's sack leader), linebacker Alex Anzalone (the team's quarterback on defense) and cornerback Carlton Davis (the Lions No. 1 cornerback). It's made the job that Glenn has done in ‘24 all the more impressive.
Glenn deserves all his flowers and then some for his hand in the team's drastic defensive improvement and rise to Super Bowl favorites. And, he should be able to leverage all of it into a head-coaching opportunity in the offseason.
Dan Campbell has full buy-in of team
Campbell has helped “restore the roar” for the Lions. The fourth-year head man's ability to win over the team and instill a winning culture on and off the field has played a huge role in Detroit's emergence as Super Bowl contenders.
The never-say-never coach is one of the best motivators in today's game, and because of him, his players never feel out of a game, even when the deficit seems insurmountable (i.e. Week 10 against Houston).
Undoubtedly, the Lions have adopted his gritty, relentless ways, which has helped propel Detroit to the NFL-best 11-1 mark that it presently possesses. Plus, this brand of football gives Campbell's squad a legitimate shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.
There's no way that the Lions would be where they are today without the exemplary leadership of Campbell. He's the definition of a difference-maker both from the sideline and away from it, and Detroit fans should be ultra thankful for him this holiday season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is Mr. Reliable
Even with all the weapons now at Detroit's disposal, St. Brown is still the team's most reliable target. Seemingly, he is Goff's go-to target whenever the offense is reeling a bit and needs a big first down. And, the All-Pro receiver has the numbers to back it up, too.
Through 12 games this season, St. Brown has recorded a team-high 51 first-down catches, and has caught a career-best 82.6 percent of the passes thrown his way by Goff. He also caught at least one touchdown pass from the veteran signal-caller in eight straight games (Weeks 3-11).
Plus, the USC product is on pace for his third consecutive 100-plus catch, 1,100-yard receiving campaign.
The two-time Pro Bowler is the glue to the Lions’ air attack. Goff wouldn't be nearly as efficient, and the offense as a whole wouldn't be nearly as potent without St. Brown. His ability to torment defenses over the middle of the field is bar none, and it's just one of the attributes that has made him an invaluable member of Campbell's team.
Lions fans should be beyond thankful for the game-changing receiver.