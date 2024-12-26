Lions' Teddy Bridgewater Brings Insurance, Comfort as Playoffs Near
Experience matters.
For NFL teams, when the opportunity presents itself to add a veteran quarterback with familiarity of the roster and the offensive scheme, most lean towards being willing to bring a player in for insurance purposes.
This is especially true ahead of the postseason, as the Lions have already clinched a spot and could lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed this week.
Teddy Bridgewater, 32, who spent the 2023 season in Motown, is a well-respected veteran player who has many ties to the players in Detroit's locker room. He will return to the team for the remainder of the 2024 season, as the Lions are expected to make his signing official Thursday.
Bridgewater reportedly received inquires regarding his interest in becoming an assistant coach at the NFL level, but has opted to pursue a championship as a player with the Lions.
Despite not being part of the roster for the majority of the 2024 season, the experienced NFL signal-caller will provide Dan Campbell and the coaching staff extra comfort, should something unforeseen happen to Jared Goff.
“I’ve been in contact with Teddy for a while, and it was something that was always potentially a possibility. We all know what Teddy’s been doing down there and giving back to his community," Campbell said. "They won a championship down there, so his debut in coaching worked out pretty dang good. But, just to be able to add somebody back here that’s got experience, he’s staying in shape, he’s been throwing — just get him worked back in here a little bit.
"It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that’s great for our team. He’s great for the position. It doesn’t mean we’re disappointed in Hooker, that’s not what this means," Campbell continued. "It just means — this gives us somebody that’s played a lot in the NFL. We’re getting ready for the playoffs, and so it’ll be good to get him back in the fold with us.”
Goff was also excited to get the veteran back into the room, joking that Bridgewater has a new nickname while speaking highly of the impact he has on the operation of the quarterbacks room.
“Yeah, it’s fun, it’s cool," Goff said. "I’m glad I have him back here, state champ Teddy Bridgewater is what we call him now. But yeah, he’s a valuable asset to our team, and I love having him in the quarterback room and he’s great to have around.”
No disappointment in Hendon Hooker
Many could read more into the team's opinion of Hooker and his development during his time in Detroit.
Both Campbell and quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell reiterated that the 2023 third-round pick has improved and the staff has confidence he could step in, if called upon.
"Each week, he gets better. He really is. His mechanics, his fundamentals, understanding the defenses that he's presented with and his preparation, his work ethic," Brunell said of Hooker. "I can't say enough about him, he's been great. He truly is getting better. He's gonna be a really good quarterback in this league."
Bridgewater had a lasting and wide-ranging impact on his teammates during his first year with the Lions, as many returning players have fond impressions of the veteran quarterback.
Amon-Ra St. Brown was impressed with the passer's approach, both on and off the field, and anticipates him having a strong impact late in the year.
“He’s awesome. He’s an awesome dude. He’s fun to be around, brings good energy. Just a complete pro, he understands the game, outside of the game, life," St. Brown said of Bridgewater. "Just won a state championship in Florida. So, he’s doing a lot of things, but he’s a great individual.”
Helping in practice
With Bridgewater back in the mix, Campbell is also hoping the defense can continue to be tested on a weekly basis.
Detroit's fourth-year head coach hinted that the defense would also benefit from having Bridgewater out on the field.
"I think it's great. It's great for our team. I think everybody in that locker room respects Teddy and what he stands for, the type of human being he is. But also the type of player," Campbell said. "Whenever he gets his sea legs under him, he'll test those guys a little bit, defensively, which is good, in practice. I just feel like when you get guys that you feel like make everyone around them a little bit better, it's hard not to have those guys around or add them if you can."
Bridgewater played in one game last season for Detroit while serving as Goff's backup. He has played in 79 games in his career, with 65 starts.
Bridgewater indicated on NFL Network that once the 2024 season concludes, he plans to return to Florida to resume coaching the team he led to a high school state title.