Lions Sign Defensive Back Quinton Dunbar

Detroit Lions continue to add to their secondary by signing defensive back Quinton Dunbar

The Detroit Lions continue to address their needs in the secondary.

This past offseason, Detroit has moved on from veterans Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman.

In 2020, Detroit’s secondary was one of the most disappointing units, as it oftentimes failed to contain the production of the opposition's top offensive weapons.

According to ESPN, defensive back Quinton Dunbar is signing a one-year contract to play in Detroit.

As an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of Florida, he was converted into a corner during his first training camp with Washington, after playing receiver in college.

He led Washington with four interceptions in 2019.

Injuries have hampered his career the past couple of seasons, as he only played in six games last season with the Seahawks, before a Week 9 knee injury sidelined the veteran defensive back.

“Quinton Dunbar’s position coach with the #Lions will be Aubrey Pleasant, who was with him in Washington to start his career. Dunbar and Detroit DC Aaron Glenn also hit it off during his visit, with Glenn being a former CB and a very good communicator as a coach,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo tweeted Monday.

Detroit recently added cornerback Corn Elder as a likely replacement for nickel cornerback Justin Coleman.

Elder played 303 snaps in the slot position last season for the Carolina Panthers.

He also can contribute as a special teams player, as he was a solid performer during his tenure in Carolina.

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes has signed 10 free agents to one-year contracts during the 2021 offseason.

