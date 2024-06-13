Lions Sign Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions have signed first-round pick Terrion Arnold to his rookie contract. As a result, the Lions have now signed their entire 2024 NFL Draft class to rookie deals.
The Lions, in a draft-night deal with the Cowboys, traded up from the No. 29 overall pick to draft Arnold at No. 24 overall. As part of the deal, Detroit also parted ways with its third-round selection (No. 73 overall) and acquired a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft. It's believed that Arnold will be a major part of the Lions’ revamped secondary in 2024.
Arnold suited up for the Crimson Tide for three seasons (redshirted in 2021). And, in those three seasons, he proved time and time again that he's capable of being a high-level corner at the next level.
In 2023, the 6-foot, 189-pounder recorded five interceptions, 17 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a sack and 63 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss.
Arnold is a versatile defensive back, with the ability to be impactful both against the pass and the run. In 471 coverage snaps last season, he allowed a passer rating of just 50.7. Additionally, he proved to be a highly effective run defender, recording a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 90.6.
The Lions expect Arnold to compete strongly early in his career, with the likelihood of earning a starting spot being very high. He competed at a high level throughout the team's offseason workouts and possesses the necessary confidence to be successful at the NFL level.
Detroit overhauled its secondary in 2024, adding Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw in the Draft while signing Amik Robertson and trading for Carlton Davis.