Two Packers Players Detroit Lions Have to Worry About
The Detroit Lions have a tough test right off the bat in the 2025 regular season.
On Sunday, the team will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers for their season opener. Both teams have high aspirations, and each features offensive weapons that could torment their respective defenses.
Ahead of Sunday's game, here are two players that the Lions could struggle to stop in Week 1.
Matthew Golden
Green Bay selected Golden in the first round of this year's draft, and initial impressions of the rookie have been strong.
There's no secret that Golden could impact the game with his speed, as evidenced by his sub-4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is aware of the threat that the young wideout presents.
“Yeah, it’s crazy how this unfolded because I actually did look at him. Dan (Campbell) had me evaluate a handful of offensive guys this offseason during the Draft process, and he was one of the guys on the list," Sheppard said. "It’s a unique thing we do here, and just another part of coaching development.
“Just expanding your horizon beyond your position, beyond your side of the ball, wherever that may deem he thinks you can get ready for. So, he fell on my list, so I’ve seen him as a player. He’s a very electric player."
Golden, a Texas product, was with the Longhorns alongside current Lions' running backs coach Tashard Choice, who coached that team's running backs last season. Detroit is certainly preparing for the wideout to play a big role in Sunday's game.
"We’ve got (Lions Running Backs Coach Tashard Choice) T-Choice here that came from Texas that was with him there, and I mean, it’s a no-brainer," said Sheppard. "He’s one of the fastest guys in the League. I believe he was the fastest guy this year coming out, and he’s a very explosive player. He’s a big component of their offense, I already know that without seeing a clip because of the dynamic he provides."
Josh Jacobs
In Jacobs, the Packers believe they have one of the league's top backs. After starting his career with the Raiders in a strong fashion, he was not re-signed by the team that drafted him and landed in Green Bay instead.
A strong and powerful runner, Jacobs also has some breakaway speed that allows him to finish off long runs. Additionally, he can be a threat in the passing game with his receiving ability. Last year, he totaled 1,329 rushing yards along with 15 touchdowns in his debut campaign with Green Bay.
"And then you’ve got that monster in (Packers RB Josh Jacobs) number eight in the backfield. So, whenever you’ve got somebody that can take the top off, and you have one of the top five rushing attacks in ball last year, that provides a challenge in itself. But, we do have the luxury here of practicing against a very similar offense. Having (Lions WR Jameson Williams) Jamo and the double-headed monster that we have to see all camp, so it’s prepared us. But, we understand the challenge at hand. But, number one first and foremost it starts with stopping the run and Josh Jacobs.”