Predicting Lions' Final Five Games of 2024 Season
The Detroit Lions have been bitten by the injury bug in a significant fashion this season. Most notably, they've lost a variety of key defensive pieces to injury, including star EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson (tibia and fibula), veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm) and most recently, third-year linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ACL).
Rodriguez and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (knee) were placed on injured reserve Saturday, giving the Lions a league-high 18 players on IR.
"Hate it for Malcolm. He was playing so dang good for us. He's been a staple for us defensively, especially with the injuries," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said of losing Rodriguez. "Even before that, he was playing for us, not like he wasn't really a spot starter anyway, and then took over that role with the injuries. Special teams guy for us. It's another one, (and) we hate to lose him. It's hard. The good news is once he has this done, he'll be good to go next year and he'll be healthy and ready to roll."
This build-up of injuries has put a dent into the Lions’ franchise-best 11-1 start, which places Campbell's team at the top of the NFC standings (and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the league’s best record).
Detroit's injury issues have also changed the outlook for fans and pundits with the remainder of the team's schedule. Due to the multitude of physical ailments, the Lions’ next two games (both against playoff-bound squads) – Thursday against the 9-3 Packers and Week 15 against the 9-2 Bills – now appear even tougher.
Here is Detroit Lions OnSI's updated game-by-game predictions for the final five games of the ‘24 campaign.
Week 14 -- Thursday, Dec. 5 -- vs. Packers (8:15 p.m.)
Result: Loss, 31-28 (11-2)
Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 -- vs. Bills (4:25 p.m.)
Result: Loss, 27-21 (11-3)
Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 -- at Bears (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Win, 31-23 (12-3)
Week 17 -- Monday, Dec. 30 -- at 49ers (8:15 p.m.)
Result: Win, 34-27 (13-3)
Week 18 -- TBD -- vs. Vikings
Result: Win, 28-24 (14-3)
2024 record: 14-3