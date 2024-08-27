7 Takeaways From Lions' Initial 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves Tuesday to get below the league's mandated amount of 53 players at the 4 p.m. deadline.
As a result, general manager Brad Holmes has his first look at what the team will be when it takes the field on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.
With the regular season opener just under two weeks away, the Lions could still make moves ahead of Week 1 in an effort to fortify the current rendition of their roster.
Here are seven takeaways from the Lions' initial rendition of their 53-man roster, which currently only includes 52 players.
Hooker gains confidence of coaching staff, is early QB2
After a training camp full of competition, the Lions elected to roll with Hendon Hooker over Nate Sudfeld on the active roster as the second quarterback. Though neither quarterback wowed during the preseason, it was clear that Hooker has the higher upside and more dynamic skill set.
Sudfeld could still return to the organization on the practice squad with ability to be elevated in case of emergency. Hooker was never going to be released, so this was a logical decision for the Lions.
Unless Campbell and his staff seek out another option to be the backup quarterback, Hooker will have the responsibilities on game day when the Lions open the season. As a result, he’s only one play away from having to pilot the offense moving forward.
One open roster spot remaining
The Lions roster currently has 52 players, so there will be moves in store in the coming days. While one spot could be set aside for Christian Mahogany to return from the NFI list, the Lions will still have to eventually put John Cominsky on injured reserve.
There are still areas where the Lions could benefit from adding depth, and they could elect to bring one of the veterans they just released back. There will be moves still to come, and the Lions' roster could take a different shape.
Houston sticks around
One of the tougher decisions the Lions had to make was regarding James Houston. The defensive end has plenty of talent when it comes to rushing the passer but struggled with the added responsibility that the coaches put on his plate.
Despite the changes in his workload in recent weeks, the Lions ultimately held on to the Jackson State product. He has the upside to help Detroit's pass-rush in a big way, but staying healthy and making the most of his opportunities will be paramount.
Brodric Martin to miss first four games
Brodric Martin suffered what was labeled as a hyperextension in the preseason finale against the Steelers. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss the first four games of the regular season.
Martin was one of two players the Lions placed on IR Tuesday, along with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Both players were designated to return, meaning that they could return to action this season.
Moseley's injury was a torn pec and will likely sideline him longer than Martin, however it is currently unknown how long Martin will be out.
Wide receiver depth remains a question
The wide receiver position has been one of intrigue all offseason long. After the departure of Josh Reynolds, the Lions held a competition for several players to try and claim a big role in the offense.
Ultimately, undrafted rookie wideout Isaiah Williams slotted in as the fourth receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond. While Williams is undersized, he was the team's best playmaker in the preseason and offers intriguing upside.
With the team carrying just four wide receivers, the Lions could be in the market for an addition amongst the cuts made across the league Tuesday.
Multiple undrafted free agents make the cut
Williams was one of three undrafted free agents to make the final roster from this year's crop. Joining him were safety Loren Strickland and long-snapper Hogan Hatten.
Strickland unseated veteran C.J. Moore as a backup safety along with 2023 UDFA Brandon Joseph, while Hatten won a position battle against veteran Scott Daly.
Time will tell what impact the three undrafted rookies have on the Lions in the upcoming season. However, there is a path for Williams to contribute to Detroit's passing attack as it stands right now.
Surprise cuts
Part of the process of getting down to the NFL limit was for the Lions to make cuts, and some of these were surprising.
Defensive lineman Kyle Peko appeared to be on his way to making the 53-man roster after not participating in the preseason, but he was one of the players released.
Tight end Shane Zylstra and defensive end Mitchell Agude were both waived after strong showings in camp. Undrafted rookie defensive end Isaac Ukwu also made a strong case to make the roster with a sack in all three preseason games.
The Lions could bring back Peko soon, as he is not subject to waivers as a veteran. Zylstra and Agude are, however, and as a result could be tough for the Lions to retain.