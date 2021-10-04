Snap Counts: Lions-Bears

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (52) 73%

Jamaal Williams: (21) 30%

Jason Cabinda: (11) 15% -- 15 special teams snaps (71%)

Godwin Igwebuike: 15 special teams snaps (71%)

D'Andre Swift played nearly 75% of snaps offensively. He does not appear to be suffering any lingering affects of an injury. Unfortunately, the second-year running backs productivity was limited by the Bears defense.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (58) 82%

Darren Fells: (19) 27% -- Two special teams snaps (10%)

Wide receivers

Quintez Cephus: (62) 87%

Kalif Raymond: (53) 75% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (51) 72% -- Five special teams snap (24%)

Trinity Benson: (20) 28%

Kha'Darel Hodge: (8) (11%) -- 14 special teams snaps (67%)

Offensive linemen

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (71) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (10%)

Jonah Jackson: (71) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (10%)

Matt Nelson: (71) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (10%)

Penei Sewell: (71) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (10%)

Evan Brown: (60) 85% -- Two special teams snaps (10%)

Frank Ragnow: (11) 15%

Logan Stenberg: Two special teams snaps (10%)

Will Holden: Two special teams snaps (10%)

Unfortunately, one of Detroit's best linemen, Frank Ragnow, was limited to 11 snaps after he suffered an injury early in the game against the Bears.

Head coach Dan Campbell said the talented centers injury outlook was better than Romeo Okwara's, but that the team could be without his services for a couple of weeks. Evan Brown stepped in to play the majority of reps in Ragnow's absence.

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers: (46) 79%

Austin Bryant: (43) 74% -- Five special teams snaps (24%)

Nick Williams: (40) 69%

Alim McNeill: (21) 36% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Levi Onwuzurike (17) 29% -- Four special teams snap (19%)

Romeo Okwara: (14) 24% -- One special teams snap (5%)

John Penisini: (13) 22% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Julian Okwara: (12) 21% -- Eight special teams snaps (38%)

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (58) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Charles Harris: (52) 90% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (38) 66% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

Derrick Barnes: (18) 31% -- Five special teams snaps (24%)

Anthony Pittman: 19 special teams snaps (90%)

Josh Woods: 15 special teams snaps (71%)

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (58) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Will Harris: (43) 74% -- Seven special teams snaps (33%)

A.J. Parker: (38) 66%

Tracy Walker: (35) 60% -- Seven special teams snaps (33%)

Bobby Price: (35) 60% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Daryl Worley: (20) 34% -- Four special teams snaps (19%)

Dean Marlowe: (19) 33% -- Eight special teams snaps (38%)

Jerry Jacobs: (18) 31% -- 10 special teams snaps (48%)

C.J. Moore: 15 special teams snaps (71%)

Corey Ballentine: 12 special teams snaps (57%)

Special teams