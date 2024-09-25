Lions Snap Count Takeaways: Depth Tested, WR3 Battle Decided
The Detroit Lions had their depth tested plenty in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.
In the triumph, several key players exited the game at various points with injuries. Among them were Marcus Davenport, Derrick Barnes, Alim McNeill, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta. Detroit placed Davenport and Barnes on injured reserve Tuesday, and Davenport is out for the season.
Despite the array of injuries, the Lions were able to ultimately emerge victorious for their first road win of the season.
Here are five takeaways from the Lions' snap counts against the Cardinals.
Frank Ragnow exhibits toughness
For the third straight game, each of Detroit's five starting linemen played the entire game. However, after the game it was revealed that center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle that could force him to miss time.
While it is not known what play Ragnow suffered the injury, the fact that he remained in the game and played every snap is a testament to his toughness. If Ragnow is indeed forced to miss time, the Lions will have to do some shuffling on the offensive line.
Detroit elected to carry 10 offensive linemen on the active roster, so there are multiple options they could go. Whether it's Graham Glasgow moving from left guard to center and Kayode Awosika sliding in at left guard, or Michael Niese taking over at center, the Lions would have some work to do to replace an All-Pro center if Ragnow is ultimately unable to go.
Linebacker depth shines
After Alex Anzalone was officially made inactive for Sunday's game, the Lions' linebacker depth took another hit when Barnes suffered a knee injury. As a result, Detroit's defense was forced to rely on its depth.
Jack Campbell played every snap defensively, while Malcolm Rodriguez got the start next to him and played 51 snaps. Detroit also found ways for Jalen Reeves-Maybin to get into the game and contribute.
Both players were part of the rotation and saw time in different packages. Reeves-Maybin, known for his work on special teams, wound up playing 27 defensive snaps. Niemann, meanwhile, played seven snaps.
With Barnes on injured reserve for the foreseeable future, each player could see more time in action. Another candidate is Trevor Nowaske, who did not play defensively in Sunday's game. He was active for the first time Sunday.
Tim Patrick is officially WR3
The battle for Detroit's third wide receiver position appears to be over for the time being. Though Sunday's game was relatively quiet from a passing perspective, it was clear based on the snap counts that Tim Patrick has earned the third wideout spot behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Detroit made that even clearer by signing him to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move for sending Barnes and Marcus Davenport to injured reserve. Through two games, he has three catches for 20 yards.
Fellow practice squad call-up Allen Robinson played just one snap at wide receiver. He took the place of Tom Kennedy, who was elevated each of the previous two weeks.
Mekhi Wingo steps up
Among the myriad injuries the Lions dealt with on Sunday was Alim McNeill, who left late in the first half with a shoulder injury. He did not return, which paved the way for increased action for rookie Mekhi Wingo.
The LSU defensive tackle played 28 snaps and finished with three total tackles. McNeill was mentioned by Campbell as day-to-day, so his status for Monday remains uncertain. However, Wingo's performance was encouraging, and fellow defensive tackle DJ Reader gave the rookie high praise during a media session Tuesday.
Josh Paschal is next man up at DE
With Davenport down, Paschal appears to be the player who will be first up to fill the void. James Houston was once again a healthy inactive, so the Kentucky product got the call when Davenport exited.
Paschal is not known for his pass-rush production, but can anchor and set the edge in the run game. He may be asked to do more as a rusher with Davenport out for the eyar, or the Lions could turn to the likes of Levi Onwuzurike.