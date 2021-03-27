Chase Daniel Signs with Los Angeles Chargers

Former Detroit Lions backup quarterback Chase Daniel will now mentor Justin Herbert.

Veteran backup Chase Daniel was signed to back up former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

After spending one unimpressive season in Motown, Daniel was a salary-cap casualty.

Despite the lack of success on the playing field, Daniel is widely regarded as one of the best mentors for young quarterbacks.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will now have the opportunity to work with Daniel for the 2021 season, as Daniel is signing a one-year deal to play out West.

Daniel’s deal with Detroit has $1.5 million in guaranteed money remaining.

He appeared in four games last season, spelling Stafford when he missed game action due to a variety of injuries. Unfortunately, the offense was not able to sustain the same level of productivity with Daniel at the helm.

In his career, Daniel has started five games, and has appeared in 69 games.

He has recorded 1,694 passing yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu signs with San Francisco 49ers

Veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu has signed a one-year deal to return to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Mike McCartney.

Prior to playing in Detroit, Sanu appeared in three games for the 49ers in 2020.

In seven games with the Lions, he secured 16 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.

In 128 career games, Sanu has secured 420 passes for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Detroit's offense has also lost Jamal Agnew, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. to free agency.

