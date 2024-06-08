3 Sleepers Who Could Rise Up Lions' Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions will inevitably have players who make a case to steal a roster spot.
Every year, unheralded names make strong cases to be included in Detroit's final post-training camp 53-man roster. Last season, undrafted cornerback Steven Gilmore cracked the roster while Starling Thomas V, Dylan Drummond and Trevor Nowaske narrowly missed the cut.
This year, the Lions could have several players who either unexpectedly crack the roster, or players expected to make the roster who wind up in bigger roles than initially believed.
Here are three players who could rise up Detroit's depth chart throughout training camp.
WR Daurice Fountain
Fountain is an interesting player who the Lions have kept an extra eye on throughout the last year. An undrafted free agent in 2018, he has played just eight NFL games throughout his career and has logged just two NFL catches.
The wideout has turned heads throughout the offseason workout process, which has led to him getting increased opportunities within the offense.
“Another young guy who really improved last year," Campbell explained. "We put a lot of stock in these guys that were on practice squad for us throughout the year. I want to know what does it look like? How has development gone? Because they’re as big a piece of this as your own roster. I put a lot of stock in that. I want to know, did Fountain really improve? And he did, he improved last year."
With the Lions not addressing the position in a large way this offseason, there is a path for Fountain to wind up cracking the roster at the conclusion of training camp. He can serve as valuable depth and would benefit from continuing to produce.
"I mean, the looks that he gave our defense, his fundamentals, and so look, he’s getting a little bit more time with our guys out here," Campbell said. "He’s getting some extra time with Goff and he’s in the mix. He’s a guy, he knows, we still have a spot open. We’ve got a couple of spots. We know what Saint is, we know what Leaf can bring to the table, we like where Jamo’s going. But you go 11 personnel, we’ve got another spot over there.”
OLB Mitchell Agude
With James Houston sidelined for the team's early portions of OTAs, Agude got a chance to get an extended look with the defense as a pass-rusher. He did not disappoint and continued with his momentum through mandatory minicamp.
"He's another player that we were really pleased with by the end of last year," Campbell said. "Practice squad player that we thought really pushed that offensive line, you know, really developed for what he was doing, kind of had him at that defensive end position or the rush defensive end position. And, not only that, he helped us on special teams and he was somebody repeatedly every week that the coaches would talk about how smart he is, you know."
Like Fountain, Agude spent a majority of the year on Detroit's practice squad. The Lions were intrigued by what they saw, and as a result extended him a futures contract to remain with the club.
Now, he has a chance to push for a spot within a pass-rush group that desperately needs improved production from a year ago.
"You give him one correction, one thing and it never happens again, he's a worker," Campbell stated. "He's another guy, he's kind of transformed his body. It's pretty powerful. And so you know, he's a guy, man you love to go into camp with a guy like him. Let's see where he can go. So we're pleased with him. We're glad he's here on the 90-man roster."
WR Donovan Peoples Jones
Peoples-Jones is in a different category than the first two on this list simply because he's viewed as more of a lock to make the roster. However, he's a sleeper because after contributing in a very limited capacity this year he could take a step forward in his first full season with the team.
The Michigan product offers size that the Lions do not have an abundance of in its wide receiver room. Two of the top options in the group, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond, are under 6-foot tall.
As a result, Peoples-Jones' size can be a differentiating factor for the Lions' passing attack. He'll get plenty of opportunities to prove he belongs with the offense throughout training camp.
“Yeah, I think he’s another guy that’s coming in here to help us compete. There again, it’s hard to say. This thing will shake out when we get to camp," Campbell said. "There’s a reason why we signed him back. We like DPJ, he’s a different body type. He’s a pretty smart guy. He brings something a little bit different to the table. He’s gotta play big-boy ball. His separation is his size and his length and he’s gotta battle some. We’ll see how this goes in training camp. If we didn’t like him, he wouldn’t be here.”