3 Takeaways from Lions' 16-16 Tie in Pittsburgh

The Detroit Lions marched into the Steel City in search of their first road victory at Heinz Field and against the Pittsburgh Steelers since the mid-1950s.

What ensued over the course of the afternoon was almost a throwback to football that was played a few decades ago, as Detroit repeatedly pounded the football on the ground.

In crunch time, the Steelers' defense clamped down, and dared the Lions to pass the football.

Quarterback Jared Goff struggled all afternoon, and barely had more than 50 yards of passing late in the ball game.

With repeated opportunities to win in overtime, Detroit squandered away its opportunity to get its first victory.

Cornerback Mark Gilbert forced a fumble, giving the Lions their best opportunity to secure the victory.

Unfortunately, Ryan Santoso, who earlier in the game missed an extra point, badly missed a potential game-winner in overtime from 48 yards out.

Here are three takeaways from the Lions' Week 10 performance, a 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh.

Head coach Dan Campbell prominent in the offensive play-calling against Steelers

The conditions at Heinz Field were no doubt poor, but the Lions made due with what was available to them offensively.

New wideout Josh Reynolds was ruled inactive prior to the game, so Detroit decided to line up and simply pound the football via the ground game.

With a little more that 8:00 remaining in the third quarter, the Lions' offense had 199 rushing yards.

The television broadcast commented that Campbell was taking more of a role with play-calling duties during the game.

This week, it was certainly noticeable the number of times the offense decided to run the ball on third down.

Lions' passing attack is non-existent

It was observed that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was dealing with a nagging back/hip injury all throughout the first half.

Unfortunately for the offense, Detroit's passing attack struggled to consistently get things going.

Goff had an opportunity for a deep play after a turnover, but his inability to consistently throw the ball deep reared its ugly head.

Kalif Raymond found room after beating his defender, but Goff woefully underthrew the pass, allowing the secondary to break up the pass.

Once the Steelers' defense found its footing, the defensive front was able to slow down the Lions' rushing attack at critical moments of the game.

Ground-and-pound attack stifles Steelers' defense

With left tackle Taylor Decker returning to action after missing the first eight games of the season, the offense gave supporters a glimpse of what was expected in the run game prior to the start of the season.

Detroit's front office made a concerted effort to build up the offensive line this offseason, but injuries have not allowed the expected starters to take the field.

Center Evan Brown has performed admirably in Frank Ragnow's absence.

With Decker returning, the offensive line went toe-to-toe with the Steelers' defensive line and made plays all afternoon.

Prior to leaving the game with an ankle injury, running back Jermar Jefferson had an explosive run for 28 yards that resulted in Detroit's opening touchdown of the game.

Godwin Igwebuike, who converted from playing safety at the request of the coaching staff, broke out for a touchdown rush of 42 yards early in the second half.

Unfortunately, the Steelers' defense made the adjustments at crunch time, as it dared the Lions to throw the football.

At one point in the fourth quarter, with 8:00 remaining in the game, Detroit elected to hand it off on third-and-15, giving the Steelers an opportunity late to go for the go-ahead score.

Detroit (0-8-1) will head on the road again next weekend to take on the Cleveland Browns.

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports