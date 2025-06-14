Detroit Lions' Ties to 2025 UFL Championship Game
The Detroit Lions will have several of their former players suiting up and playing for a championship in Saturday's UFL Championship Game between the Michigan Panthers and the D.C. Defenders.
Detroit is a prime example of what success in the spring football league can lead to, as kicker Jake Bates signed with the Lions after a strong season kicking for the Panthers last spring.
The Panthers play their home games at Ford Field, so Lions fans who follow the team are well aware of what the group brings to the table.
Michigan earned its spot in the championship game after defeating the Birmingham Stallions, 44-29, in the conference championship game. Meanwhile, the Defenders knocked off the St. Louis Battlehawks in their respective championship game.
Here's a look at the participants in Saturday's game who have Lions ties. Kickoff for the UFL Championship game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis, and it will be televised on ABC and ESPN+.
Michigan Panthers
OL Jake Burton
Years with Lions: 2024
Burton was given a shot last season during training camp, appearing in all three preseason games in reserve duty. However, he did not make the team and was waived as part of final cuts leading up to the regular season.
He returned to the Panthers, for whom he played the 2024 spring season. Burton is the team's starting left guard.
GM Steve Kazor
Years with Lions: 1994-96
Kazor served as an assistant coach for the Lions for three seasons under Wayne Fontes. He was the team's special teams coach in 1994, then transitioned to be the tight ends coach and an offensive assistant for the following two seasons.
The coaching veteran also spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears spanning 1982-92, helping the team win Super Bowl XX in the process. He has also done some time as a head coach, holding the lead role at Iowa Wesleyan, McPherson, Wayne State and the College of DuPage.
Kazor also worked with current Lions GM Brad Holmes for a spell, as he worked from 2007-22 as a scout for the Los Angeles Rams.
Defensive backs coach Brock Marion
Years with Lions: 2004
Marion signed with the Lions ahead of the 2004 campaign after playing six years with the Dallas Cowboys and five with the Miami Dolphins. He started all 16 games for Detroit as a free safety, logging three interceptions, 88 combined tackles and eight passes defensed.
He began coaching in 2024, when the Panthers hired him as their defensive backs coach. His secondary is led by safety Arnold Tarpley and cornerback D.J. Miller, who both have two interceptions apiece.
D.C. Defenders
QB Jordan Ta'amu
Years with Lions: 2020, 2021
Ta'amu did two separte rounds with the Lions organization, though he never appeared in a game. First, he was a practice squad addition late in the 2020 campaign. Then, he returned for a training camp stint in 2021 but did not make the team.
While Ta'amu has been unable to stick at the NFL level, he's been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the various spring leagues over the years. He earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 while quarterbacking the Defenders, and has thrown for 2,153 yards and 17 touchdowns against just four picks this year.
OL Jarrid Williams
Years with Lions: 2022
Williams was a brief practice squad pick up for the Lions, signing with the team late in the 2022 season. He was never elevated for a game and not retained by the organization following the end of the season.
After a pretty productive year last year for the Defenders, Williams has been relegated to reserve duty this year. His participation records indicate that he has played in just one game this year.
K Matt McCrane
Years with Lions: 2024
When Michael Badgley went down with a season-ending injury early in camp last year, McCrane was one of the players that the Lions brought in to try out for a spot. He didn't make the cut, as the Lions elected to roll with Bates alone. However, McCrane was signed to the practice squad in September.
His time with the organization was short-lived, as soon after he was signed he was released when the team signed Greg Joseph to their practice squad. McCrane was 14-of-20 on field goals in the regular season with a long of 53 and made all three of his field goal attempts in the conference championship.