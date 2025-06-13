Sports Illustrated Ranks Detroit Lions Defensive Triplets
The Detroit Lions' defensive performance in 2024 was defined by the sheer number of injuries that the group faced.
Headlined by Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury in Week 6, the Lions had several key players defensively to miss time on injured reserve. Now, the group will get most of those players back by the start of the regular season and should be in good shape to complement one of the league's most elite offenses.
In a recent ranking of each team's defensive "triplets," which consists of a defensive lineman, an inside linebacker and a defensive back, the Lions ranked 13th. Writer Gilberto Manzano selected Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch to represent the Lions.
"Hutchinson was in the midst of a career year before sustaining a season-ending leg injury five games into the season," Manzano said. "Campbell found his footing after a rocky rookie season, recording 131 total tackles in 2024. Branch emerged in his second season as an elite do-it-all defensive back."
Hutchinson is undoubtedly one of the league's elite pass-rushers, making him the ideal selection to represent the Lions' defensive line. Campbell got the nod as an inside linebacker with Alex Anzalone working on the outside, and made a huge jump in his second season.
In the secondary, Manzano went with Branch over Kerby Joseph. Though Branch has become one of the most versatile defensive backs in the league and deserves the recognition, Joseph is also a viable candidate after leading the league in interceptions last season and earning First Team All-Pro honors.