Lions to Add TE Coach Steve Heiden to Dan Campbell's Staff

Steve Heiden is set to join Dan Campbell's staff after coaching with the Arizona Cardinals.

Dan Campbell is reportedly adding another member to his coaching staff.

According to ESPN, the Detroit Lions will add Arizona Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden to Campbell's staff.

Prior to the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Cardinals parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, opening the door to his coaching staff to secure jobs elsewhere.

Heiden, 46, will become Detroit's next tight end coach.

According to the Cardinals team website, "long-time NFL tight end Steve Heiden is in his 10th season on Arizona's coaching staff and fourth as tight ends coach after being promoted in 2019. One of the longest-tenured assistant coaches in team history, Heiden previously worked as the Cardinals assistant offensive line coach (2018) and spent five years (2013-17) as an assistant special teams/assistant tight ends coach following his hiring on 2/5/13."

Tanner Engstrand was the team's previous tight ends coach. Adding Heiden to the staff could mean his tenure has ended with the team or he has earned a promotion in Ben Johnson's offense.

Heiden was drafted in the third-round of the 1999 draft by the San Diego Chargers.

After three seasons, Heiden moved on to the Cleveland Browns, where he played his final eight years in the NFL.

Over a span of 11 seasons, Heiden secured 201 passes for 1,689 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2022, the tight ends on the Lions roster broke the record for most combined touchdowns in a single season (12).

